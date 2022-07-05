Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest bettors refunded after fan incident Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest bettors refunded after fan incident

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest bettors refunded after fan incident

22 mins ago

Nothing was going to stop Joey Chestnut from winning his 15th men's championship at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, N.Y., on the Fourth of July.

Not even an exuberant protestor.

Looking to make a wager on your favorite sporting event? Head on over to FOX Bet and make your picks.

During the men's competition, a protestor came on stage and bumped into the champion. Chestnut then proved hot dogs and buns aren't the only things he can quickly put down as he put the protestor in a mini chokehold. A security guard went on to remove the protestor as Chestnut continued downing dogs.

Chestnut won his seventh title in a row (as a -3000 favorite at FOX Bet) by consuming 63 hot dogs and buns but, because of the incident, fell well short of the pre-competition over/under line of 74.5.

As a result, FanDuel refunded all wagers on the over/under, FanDuel spokesman Kevin Hennessy said.

"We did feel that Mr. Chestnut might have been thrown off his game by the protestor, so we decided to refund all straight bets on over 74.5 hot dogs," Hennessy said Tuesday. 

"It was the most popular by far for our online customers in New Jersey, where it was No. 5 in terms of overall sports behind baseball, tennis (Wimbledon), basketball and soccer."

Other sportsbooks including DraftKings and Barstool also decided to refund their bettors. The customer is always right, right?

Hopefully next year Chestnut gets a real chance to go over the number. Until then, which sporting event are you looking at placing a bet on (hopefully no fan interference)? Either way, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

in this topic
share
NBA odds: Best title futures bets to make after draft, big trades
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Best title futures bets to make after draft, big trades

27 mins ago
NBA odds: Title futures on move after trades, Celtics new favorites
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Title futures on move after trades, Celtics new favorites

43 mins ago
USFL 2022 odds: Stallions winning season earns bettors big bucks
United States Football League

USFL 2022 odds: Stallions winning season earns bettors big bucks

3 hours ago
USFL Championship Game odds: Betting results, closing lines
United States Football League

USFL Championship Game odds: Betting results, closing lines

20 hours ago
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 odds: Lines and best bets
Gambling

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 odds: Lines and best bets

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes