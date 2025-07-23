Heartfire vs. JHX Hoops: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16
Heartfire and JHX Hoops (Kansas alumni) are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know about Heartfire vs. JHX Hoops:
How to watch Heartfire vs. JHX Hoops
- Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Municipal Arena (Kansas City, MO)
- TV: YouTube
Heartfire vs. JHX Hoops Odds
As of July 23, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):
- Heartfire is favored by 2.5 points (-130)
- Heartfire Moneyline: -175
- JHX Hoops Moneyline: +100
Path to the Round of 16
Heartfire
- Beat (4) Sheffield Sharks (89-70)
This was the lone game of the day that was not a close battle, and former Clemson star Tevin Mack was a large reason why. Mack, who played at Texas and Alabama before closing out his college career at Clemson, poured in a team-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Heartfire's commanding 89-70 win over B Braun Sheffield Sharks.
Mack was not alone in his scoring efforts as Heartfire had five players in double-digits, including Eric Griffin, who added 12 points, and Marcus Hall, who chipped in 11 points in the win.
Prentiss Nixon scored a team-high 22 points for B Braun Sheffield Sharks, while Jordan Ratinho added 18 points off the bench in the loss.
JHX Hoops
- Beat (7) OffDaHook (91-78)
- Beat (3) Purple Reign (Kansas State) (59-57)
Former Kansas standout LaGerald Vick delivered when it mattered most for JHX Hoops.
With the game tied at 57-57 and a target score of 59, Vick stepped in front of a pass and took the ball the length of the court for a game-winning layup to seal the victory for JHX Hoops.
Zeke Mayo had a team-high 14 points, while David McCormack added nine points and 10 rebounds off the bench for JHX Hoops.
Cam Martin led Purple Reign with 14 points, while Carter Diarra and Shaun Williams each added 11 points in the loss.
-
The Basketball Tournament 2025 Bracket, Scores, Schedule
How to watch The Basketball Tournament 2025: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates
Carmen's Crew vs. Fail Harder: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16
-
The Basketball Tournament 2025: Yogi Ferrell, DJ Burns Jr. Among Players to Watch
-
The Basketball Tournament 2025 Bracket, Scores, Schedule
How to watch The Basketball Tournament 2025: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates
Carmen's Crew vs. Fail Harder: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16
-
The Basketball Tournament 2025: Yogi Ferrell, DJ Burns Jr. Among Players to Watch