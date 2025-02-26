MotoGP FOX Sports to broadcast MotoGP beginning in 2025 season Updated Feb. 26, 2025 12:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MotoGP announced on Wednesday that its races will be held on FOX networks for the 2025 season.

Inking a multiyear deal, the Tissot Sprints and Grand Prix races will air on FS1 and FS2; all races can be viewed on the FOX Sports app, with select races available on FOX Deportes.

"FOX Sports is thrilled to be the new home to the best two-wheel racing in the world," FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming & Scheduling Bill Wanger said in a statement. "We will carry every race of the international series live, giving race fans true appointment viewing for MotoGP."

"We’re happy to see MotoGP join the incredible line up on FOX Sports," Chief Commercial Officer of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports Dan Rossomondo said in a statement. "This is the most exciting sport on Earth and we want to see it on the biggest stage possible, most especially in markets where there is so much untapped potential.

"That’s true of the US, where we have a loyal following and an impressive legacy for MotoGP, but so much scope to expand once people see what this sport is all about. We’re looking forward to working with Fox Sports on that mission."

The 22 Grand Prix races for this coming season will be held in 19 different countries, with the season commencing this Sunday with the Thai GP.

FULL 2025 SCHEDULE:

