The Basketball Tournament Fail Harder vs. We Are D3: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Quarterfinals Published Jul. 25, 2025 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fail Harder and We Are D3 are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about Fail Harder vs. We Are D3:

How to watch Fail Harder vs. We Are D3

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charles Koch Arena (Wichita, Kansas)

TV: FS1

LeBron James considered joining Mavericks, Is he ‘not about winning’ anymore? | The Herd LeBron James considered joining the Dallas Mavericks before opting-in to his $52 million player option. Colin Cowherd says that LeBron is 'no longer about winning'.

Fail Harder vs. We Are D3 Odds

As of July 25, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

Fail Harder is favored by 1.5 points (-110)

Fail Harder Moneyline: -125

We Are D3 Moneyline: +105

Path to the Quarterfinals

Fail Harder

(7) Fail Harder 68, (1) Carmen's Crew 62

(7) Fail Harder 80, (3) All Good Dawgs (Butler Alumni) 77

(7) Fail Harder 89, (2) Assembly Ball (Indiana Alumni) 76

ADVERTISEMENT

Carmen’s Crew's quest to repeat as champions came to an end as the top-seeded team in the Indianapolis regional fell to Fail Harder, 68-62.

Despite cutting the lead to four during the Elam Ending after trailing by 19 points at halftime, Carmen’s Crew couldn’t complete the comeback. Darius Adams sealed the win for Fail Harder with a baseline jumper. Adams finished with a team-high 19 points in the victory.

We Are D3

(4) We Are D3 76, (2) Stars of Storrs (UConn Alumni) 68

(4) D3 81, (1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) 78

(4) D3 75, (5) Layne's Hope 71

We Are D3 got the job done in the Round of 16 on Wednesday with a hard-fought 76–68 victory over Stars of Storrs. Marcus Azor scored a team‑high 22 points, while Ty Nichols added 18 points in the win.

RJ Cole led Stars of Storrs with 15 points off the bench. Isaiah Whitehead and Elijah Thomas were the only starters in double-digits, both with 14 points.

share

Get more from the The Basketball Tournament Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more