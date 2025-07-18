UEFA Women's EURO Euro 2025: Spain Ends Switzerland's Spirited Run Despite Penalty Kick Woes Updated Jul. 18, 2025 5:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spain ended hosts Switzerland's dreamy midsummer run through the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro in a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals on Friday despite missing two penalty kicks.

Swiss resistance was broken by the world champion’s two goals in a five-minute spell midway through the second half.

Athenea Del Castillo slotted in a shot from Aitana Bonmatí's flicked assist in the 66th, just four minutes after coming off the bench, and Clàudia Pina curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 71st.

Spain will play France or Germany in the semifinals next Wednesday in Zurich. The winner will face defending champion England or Italy in the July 27 final at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.

Spain has a tournament-leading 16 goals yet could not score from the spot.

Mariona Caldentey skewed her penalty badly wide in the ninth minute and Alexia Putellas' shot was saved by Livia Peng in the 88th.

Switzerland’s spirited young team gave its noisy home fans hope of a stunning upset, even more so after Caldentey's bad miss was greeted by a grateful roar by the sold-out Wankdorf Stadium.

Spain also struck the posts of Switzerland’s goal three times including in back-to-back chances in a frantic scramble at a corner in the 60th.

Switzerland defender Noelle Maritz was sent off in stoppage time for a foul.

Spain has reached the semifinals for the first time since 1997. It lost to the Swiss in the quarterfinals at Euro 2022, played in England.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

