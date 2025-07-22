The Basketball Tournament
Eberlein Drive vs La Familia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16

Published Jul. 22, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET

Eberlein Drive and La Familia are set for a high-stakes clash in The Basketball Tournament Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know about Eberlein Drive vs. La Familia.

How to watch Eberlein Drive vs La Familia

  • Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)
  • TV: FS2

Eberlein Drive vs La Familia Odds

As of July 22, 2025, here are the odds:

  • La Familia is favored by 3.5 points (-115)
  • La Familia Moneyline: -175
  • Eberlein Drive Moneyline: +135
Path to the Round of 16

Eberlein Drive

  • Beat (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball (86-68)
  • Beat (7) Richards Elite (81-63)

La Familia

  • Beat (4) War Ready (80-76)
  • Beat (8) Stroh's Squad (Bowling Green) (105-52)
