The Basketball Tournament Eberlein Drive vs La Familia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16 Published Jul. 22, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET

Eberlein Drive and La Familia are set for a high-stakes clash in The Basketball Tournament Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know about Eberlein Drive vs. La Familia.

How to watch Eberlein Drive vs La Familia

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)

TV: FS2

Eberlein Drive vs La Familia Odds

As of July 22, 2025, here are the odds:

La Familia is favored by 3.5 points (-115)

La Familia Moneyline: -175

Eberlein Drive Moneyline: +135

Path to the Round of 16

Eberlein Drive

Beat (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball (86-68)

Beat (7) Richards Elite (81-63)

La Familia

Beat (4) War Ready (80-76)

Beat (8) Stroh's Squad (Bowling Green) (105-52)

