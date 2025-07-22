The Basketball Tournament
Eberlein Drive vs La Familia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16
Published Jul. 22, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET
Eberlein Drive and La Familia are set for a high-stakes clash in The Basketball Tournament Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know about Eberlein Drive vs. La Familia.
How to watch Eberlein Drive vs La Familia
- Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)
- TV: FS2
Eberlein Drive vs La Familia Odds
As of July 22, 2025, here are the odds:
- La Familia is favored by 3.5 points (-115)
- La Familia Moneyline: -175
- Eberlein Drive Moneyline: +135
Path to the Round of 16
Eberlein Drive
- Beat (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball (86-68)
- Beat (7) Richards Elite (81-63)
La Familia
- Beat (4) War Ready (80-76)
- Beat (8) Stroh's Squad (Bowling Green) (105-52)
