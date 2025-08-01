The Basketball Tournament
tbt finals
The Basketball Tournament

Eberlein Drive vs AfterShocks: How to Watch, Stream TBT Championship, Odds

Published Aug. 1, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET

AfterShocks and Eberlein Drive are set to meet in the Championship Game of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), with $1 million on the line. Here's everything you need to know about the AfterShocks vs Eberlein Drive showdown in the TBT Finals:

How to watch Eberlein Drive vs AfterShocks

  • Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Eberlein Drive vs AfterShocks Odds

As of August 1, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

  • Eberlein Drive is favored by -1.5 points (-110)
  • Eberlein Drive Moneyline: -125
  • AfterShocks Moneyline: +105
Path to the Finals

Eberlein Drive

  • (2) Eberlein Drive 85, (3) Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni) 77
  • (2) Eberlein Drive 88, (4) Sideline Cancer 75
  • (2) Eberlein Drive 71, (1) La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) 70
  • (2) Eberlein Drive 86, (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball 68
  • (2) Eberlein Drive 81, (7) Richards Elite 63

Both teams came out strong in this one. Eberlein Drive held a narrow advantage over Best Virginia after the first quarter, 21-18, but the WVU alum had a second-quarter spark that put them ahead 40-37 headed into halftime. Terry Taylor (Eberlein Drive) and Toby Okani (Best Virginia) led all players in the first half with 10 points each.

Eberlein Drive found its footing again in the third quarter, jumping out in front by three heading into the fourth, 64-61.

Heading into the Elam Ending — the tournament's alternate ending, in which the game clock is shut off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set — it was a two-point game, 77-75. The target score was 85, and Gabe York came to life for Eberlein Drive. His clutch 3-point shooting lifted his team to the win. York led all players with 25 points.

AfterShocks

  • (2) AfterShocks 66, (4) We Are D3 54
  • (2) AfterShocks 74, (1) Heartfire 68
  • (2) AfterShocks 66, (1) Forever Coogs (Houston) 63
  • (2) AfterShocks 85, (3) Challenge ALS 68
  • (2) AfterShocks 74, (7) No Excuses 51

Both teams were neck and neck to start this one, but AfterShocks pulled away in the second quarter, putting up 21 points to We Are D3's five. Headed into halftime, the former Shockers stars were ahead by 18 points, 35-17. 

We Are D3 made a run for it in the third quarter and made it a single-digit game, 47-38, heading into the fourth. In the end, however, the AfterShocks squad have too much star power for We Are D3 to overcome. 

James Woodard led the AfterShocks with 12 points off the bench, while Ty Nichols (We Are D3) led all players with 14.

