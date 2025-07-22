The Basketball Tournament Carmen's Crew vs. Fail Harder: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16 Updated Jul. 22, 2025 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Carmen's Crew and Fail Harder square off in what promises to be a thrilling matchup in The Basketball Tournament. Both teams are coming off tight victories and are ready to make an impact in the Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know about Carmen's Crew vs. Fail Harder.

How to watch Carmen's Crew vs. Fail Harder

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana)

TV: FS2

LeBron James considered joining Mavericks, Is he ‘not about winning’ anymore? | The Herd LeBron James considered joining the Dallas Mavericks before opting-in to his $52 million player option. Colin Cowherd says that LeBron is 'no longer about winning'.

Carmen's Crew vs. Fail Harder Odds

As of July 22, 2025, here are the odds:

Carmen's Crew is favored by 4.5 points (-115)

Carmen's Crew Moneyline: -210

Fail Harder Moneyline: +160

ADVERTISEMENT

Path to the Round of 16

Carmen's Crew

Beat (4) Fort Wayne Champs (73-69)

Beat (8) GoTime Green Machine (78-67)

Former Fairmont State standout Jamel Morris scored a game-high 20 points off the bench, while Keyshawn Woods chipped in 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to lead Carmen's Crew to an impressive 73-69 win over Fort Wayne Champs on Monday.

After Carmen's Crew starters got off to a slow start, the team's bench picked up the slack, combining for 41 of the team's 73 total points. Desonta Bradford, who added the final bucket in the Elam Ending, was the lone starter to score in double-digits for Carmen's Crew, adding 11 points in the victory.

Jitaurious Gordon led Fort Wayne Champs with 16 points, while Tony Mitchell added 11 points in the loss.

Fail Harder

Beat (3) All Good Dawgs (Butler) (80-77)

Beat (2) Assembly Ball (Indiana) (89-76)

Former University of Indianapolis guard Darius Adams had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Fail Harder to an 80-77 victory over All Good Dawgs in a Round of 32 matchup on Monday.

Kobe Webster had 11 points, Reginald Kissoonlal chipped in 10 points, and Jordan Walker, who scored the final bucket in the Elam Ending to deliver Fail Harder the victory, added nine points and four rebounds in the victory.

Tyler Wideman led All Good Dawgs with 25 points, while Ty Groce added 21 points in the loss. Former Butler standout Shelvin Mack, who was a second-round pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2011 NBA Draft , was held scoreless in the game.

share

Get more from the The Basketball Tournament Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more