Best Virginia vs Shell Shock: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Quarterfinals

Updated Jul. 28, 2025 9:34 a.m. ET

Best Virginia and Shell Shock are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about Best Virginia vs Shell Shock:

How to watch Best Virginia vs Shell Shock

  • Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, West Virginia)
  • TV: FS2

Best Virginia vs Shell Shock Odds

As of July 28, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

  • Shell Shock is favored by 1.5 points (-110)
  • Shell Shock Moneyline: -125
  • Best Virginia Moneyline: +105

Path to the Quarterfinals

Best Virginia

  • (3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 79, (1) Elite Nation 68
Best Virginia pulled away late with a strong fourth quarter and earned an impressive 79-68 win over Elite Nation.

Best Virginia was fueled by a monster night from James Reese V, who finished with 24 points, five 3s, and a dagger step-back jumper to push the lead to double-digits late in the Elam Ending. Kedrian Johnson also delivered a key momentum-swinging play in the second quarter, picking off a cross-court pass and finishing with a two-handed slam that ignited the Charleston crowd.

Rashad Vaughn led the charge for Elite Nation with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including a scorching 6-of-8 from 3-point range. One of his biggest moments came midway through the third quarter, when he drilled back-to-back deep 3s from NBA range to cut the deficit to single-digits and force a Best Virginia timeout. AJ English chipped in 15 points and six rebounds in the loss.

  • (3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 82, (2) Herd That (Marshall) 75
  • (3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 72, (6) DuBois Dream 69

Shell Shock

  • (2) Shell Shock (Maryland) 68, (5) NXT ERA Elite 62

Ronald March scored a game-high 21 points and Kevon Voyles added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field to lead Shell Shock to an impressive 68-62 win over NXT ERA Elite.

Former Maryland standout Melo Trimble did not play in the game, but that didn't stop Shell Shock's offense, which shot 42% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

Sage Tolbert led NXT ERA Elite with 13 points, while Bruce Massey Jr. and Jordan Dingle each chipped in 10 points in the loss.

  • (2) Shell Shock 81, (3) Red Rose Thunder 78
  • (2) Shell Shock (Maryland) 75, (7) Love Virginia 74
