The Basketball Tournament Best Virginia vs Shell Shock: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Quarterfinals Updated Jul. 28, 2025 9:34 a.m. ET

Best Virginia and Shell Shock are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about Best Virginia vs Shell Shock:

How to watch Best Virginia vs Shell Shock

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, West Virginia)

TV: FS2

Best Virginia vs Shell Shock Odds

As of July 28, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

Shell Shock is favored by 1.5 points (-110)

Shell Shock Moneyline: -125

Best Virginia Moneyline: +105

Path to the Quarterfinals

Best Virginia

(3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 79, (1) Elite Nation 68

Best Virginia pulled away late with a strong fourth quarter and earned an impressive 79-68 win over Elite Nation.

Best Virginia was fueled by a monster night from James Reese V, who finished with 24 points, five 3s, and a dagger step-back jumper to push the lead to double-digits late in the Elam Ending. Kedrian Johnson also delivered a key momentum-swinging play in the second quarter, picking off a cross-court pass and finishing with a two-handed slam that ignited the Charleston crowd.

Rashad Vaughn led the charge for Elite Nation with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including a scorching 6-of-8 from 3-point range. One of his biggest moments came midway through the third quarter, when he drilled back-to-back deep 3s from NBA range to cut the deficit to single-digits and force a Best Virginia timeout. AJ English chipped in 15 points and six rebounds in the loss.

(3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 82, (2) Herd That (Marshall) 75

(3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 72, (6) DuBois Dream 69

Shell Shock

(2) Shell Shock (Maryland) 68, (5) NXT ERA Elite 62

Ronald March scored a game-high 21 points and Kevon Voyles added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field to lead Shell Shock to an impressive 68-62 win over NXT ERA Elite.

Former Maryland standout Melo Trimble did not play in the game, but that didn't stop Shell Shock's offense, which shot 42% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

Sage Tolbert led NXT ERA Elite with 13 points, while Bruce Massey Jr. and Jordan Dingle each chipped in 10 points in the loss.

(2) Shell Shock 81, (3) Red Rose Thunder 78

(2) Shell Shock (Maryland) 75, (7) Love Virginia 74

