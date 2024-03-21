Bassmaster Classic returns to FOX, FS1 for 2024 Published Mar. 21, 2024 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

TULSA, Oklahoma — The Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Jockey Outdoors was a huge hit on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports digital platforms in 2023, with 4.5 million viewers enjoying live coverage of the event.

Now, it's back for another run.

Fans will have ample opportunity to follow this year's premier bass fishing event, with up-to-the-minute coverage on FOX platforms.

The anglers will take off on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees for competition March 22-24. But before that, fans can catch the Classic LIVE Preview show on Tuesday, March 19, featuring an in-depth look at the anglers and conditions at the lake, as well as predictions on who could take home the coveted Bassmaster Classic Ray Scott trophy.

Bassmaster LIVE kicks off tournament coverage Friday morning at 8 a.m. ET on Bassmaster.com , FOXsports.com and the FOX Sports App. FS1 will broadcast live with the tournament leaders on Saturday and Sunday mornings before afternoon action from Championship Sunday picks up on FOX.

"Championship Sunday at the Bassmaster Classic is the pinnacle of a professional angler’s career, and watching the drama unfold live is the next best thing to being there for fans of the sport," said B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson. "Our FOX Sports partnership has allowed us to reach a whole new fan base over the past three seasons. We’re also able to bring Bassmaster LIVE to the largest possible audience by broadcasting on FOX to show the action leading up to the crowning of a Classic champion. The story of the Classic unfolding is a must-see for casual viewers and devoted fans alike."

Later Sunday night, a special Super Six highlight show will recap the Classic’s iconic winning moments.

While the Bassmaster LIVE team covers the leaders on FOX and FS1, viewers can also join Bass Fishing Hall of Fame journalist Steve Bowman and a stable of Elite Series anglers and fishing legends — including Rick Clunn , Bill Dance and Hank Parker — for LIVE Mix streaming on Bassmaster.com .

Daily weigh-in festivities can be streamed on Bassmaster.com beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET.

For a full schedule, including program re-airs, visit Bassmaster.com/how-to-watch .

2024 Bassmaster schedule (times ET)

Friday, March 22

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bassmaster LIVE on Bassmaster.com

6 p.m.: Day 1 Weigh-In on Bassmaster.com

Saturday, March 23

7:30-10:30 a.m.: Bassmaster LIVE on FS1

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bassmaster LIVE on Bassmaster.com

6 p.m.: Day 2 Weigh-In on Bassmaster.com

Sunday, March 24

8-10 a.m.: Bassmaster LIVE on Bassmaster.com

10 a.m.-Noon: Bassmaster LIVE on FS1

Noon-3 p.m.: Bassmaster LIVE on FOX

6 p.m.: Day 3 Weigh-In on Bassmaster.com

10:30-11 p.m.: Super Six Final on FS1