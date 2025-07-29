The Basketball Tournament AfterShocks vs. We Are D3: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Semifinals Published Jul. 31, 2025 8:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

AfterShocks and We Are D3 are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about AfterShocks vs. We Are D3:

How to watch AfterShocks vs. We Are D3

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charles Koch Arena (Wichita, Kansas)

TV: FS1

AfterShocks vs. We Are D3 Odds

As of July 31, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

AfterShocks are favored by -3.5 points (-120)

AfterShocks Moneyline: -185

We Are D3 Moneyline: +154

Path to the Semifinals

AfterShocks

(2) AfterShocks 74, (1) Heartfire 68

(2) AfterShocks 66, (1) Forever Coogs (Houston Alumni) 63

(2) AfterShocks 85, (3) Challenge ALS 68

(2) AfterShocks 74, (7) No Excuses 51

Heartfire and AfterShocks were neck and neck in the first half, with AfterShocks holding a slight advantage over Heartfire at halftime, 33-30. After a hard-fought second half, AfterShocks went into the Elam Ending — the tournament's alternate ending, in which the game clock is shut off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set — up by six, 66-60. The target score was set at 74, and AfterShocks went straight to work. In the end, the Wichita State alum were able to pull out a huge win.

Tevin Mack (Heatfire) led all players with 18 points, while Marcus Keene led Aftershocks with 15.

We Are D3

(4) We Are D3 95, (7) Fail Harder 93

(4) We Are D3 76, (2) Stars of Storrs (UConn Alumni) 68

(4) D3 81, (1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse Alumni) 78

(4) D3 75, (5) Layne's Hope 71

We Are D3 got off to a quick start in this one, putting up more than twice as many points (23) than Fail Harder (11) in the first quarter. Fail Harder found a bit of a rhythm in the second quarter, though, cashing in for 25 points compared to 21 for We Are D3. Marcus Azor (We Are D3) and Darius Adams (Fail Harder) led all players with 13 first-half points.

We Are D3 took a 44-36 lead into halftime and came out hot in the third quarter, scoring 30 points with ease. Fail Harder went into the Elam Ending down 20 points, 86-66. The target score was set at 94, and both teams went back and forth. Things came down to the wire, with both teams tied at 93-all after a fierce final quarter.

In the end, Fail Harder came just one point shy of pulling off the largest comeback in TBT history. Adams led all players with 44 points, while Ty Nichols and Dimitrius Underwood led We Are D3 with 19 points each.

