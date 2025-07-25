The Basketball Tournament AfterShocks vs. Heartfire: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Quarterfinals Published Jul. 25, 2025 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) and Heartfire are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about AfterShocks vs. Heartfire:

How to watch AfterShocks vs. Heartfire

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charles Koch Arena (Wichita, Kansas)

TV: FS1

AfterShocks vs. Heartfire Odds

As of July 25, 2025, here are the odds:

Heartfire is favored by 1.5 points (-110)

Heartfire Moneyline: -125

AfterShocks Moneyline: +105

Path to the Quarterfinals

Aftershocks

(2) AfterShocks 66, (1) Forever Coogs (Houston Alumni) 63

(2) AfterShocks 85, (3) Challenge ALS 68

(2) AfterShocks 74, (7) No Excuses 51

Marcus Keene punched the AfterShocks' ticket to the next round with a game-winning 3-pointer in his team's 66-63 win over the Forever Coogs.

Keene carried the offensive load for the AfterShocks, scoring a game-high 17 points. Ironically, Keene is not an alumnus of Wichita State like many of his teammates.

Thanks to TBT’s new Home Court Advantage rule, the AfterShocks will continue to host at Charles Koch Arena. If the AfterShocks keep winning, they will host every remaining game — including the championship — on their home floor.

Heartfire

(1) Heartfire 71, (2) JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni) 68

(1) Heartfire 89, (4) Sheffield Sharks 70

Marcus Hall scored a game-high 16 points, Tevin Mack poured in another 14 points and Eric Griffin added 12 points and eight rebounds in Heartfire’s 71–68 win over JHX Hoops on Wednesday night.

On the losing side, David McCormack led JHX Hoops with 15 points off the bench, while Billy Preston had 14 points and Zeke Mayo chipped in 12 points.

