2026 Belmont Stakes Odds, Predictions: Favorites, Picks

The 158th Belmont Stakes will be run this Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, with a scheduled post time of 7:04 p.m. EST and live coverage on FOX.

This marks the third and final year that the Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga before returning to Belmont Park in 2027 following the completion of a massive $550 million reconstruction project.

The Belmont is the third and final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, and this year's edition will feature Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo and runner-up Renegade, who finished just a neck behind him in a thrilling race at Churchill Downs in May.

Can Renegade turn the tables on Golden Tempo in their highly anticipated Kentucky Derby rematch? Let's dive into the odds.

Renegade (+200) and Golden Tempo (+450) will square off in a Kentucky Derby rematch at the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes (Rob Carr/Getty Images).

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Belmont Stakes Odds

Renegade: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Chief Wallabee: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Golden Tempo: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Emerging Market: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Commandment: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Growth Equity: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Powershift: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ottinho: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Vitruvian Man: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

The Favorite

With Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, powerhouse owner Mike Repole, and elite jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. in his corner, Renegade (+200) brings arguably the strongest connections in this year's Belmont field.

Renegade got off to a nightmare start in the Kentucky Derby, getting slammed into multiple horses shortly after the break and nearly hitting the inside rail.

Despite the very troubled start, Renegade produced a furious late rally and came up just short of Golden Tempo at the wire. After overcoming those obstacles and still nearly winning, he enters Saturday's rematch as the deserving favorite to capture the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Can Kentucky Derby Winner Golden Tempo Repeat?

Golden Tempo is the third choice on the morning line following his historic Kentucky Derby victory, in which he came flying from last place to first in a remarkable stretch run.

Trainer Cherie DeVaux elected to skip the Preakness Stakes, ending any chance at a Triple Crown bid, but the decision gives Golden Tempo the advantage of entering the Belmont Stakes fresh off a full month of rest.

Just as he did in the Derby, Golden Tempo will likely need a fast early pace to set up his closing kick, allowing him to make another powerful run from the back of the field. But that derby performance may be tough to replicate.

The Pick

Chief Wallabee is the pick for the 158th Belmont Stakes.

Chief Wallabee shares the same trainer-jockey combination as last year's Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty, with Bill Mott and Junior Alvarado once again teaming up.

He finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby, just three lengths behind Golden Tempo. However, he appeared poised to make a major move turning for home before getting boxed in between multiple horses, forcing him to steady and causing him to lose all of his momentum.

With a much smaller field in Saturday's Belmont Stakes, Chief Wallabee should get a much cleaner trip and has a legitimate chance to be the first horse across the finish line.