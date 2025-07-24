The Basketball Tournament
2025 We Are D3 TBT Roster
Published Jul. 24, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET
We Are D3, a team composed of standout NCAA Division III alumni, has steadily earned respect in The Basketball Tournament. After notching their first TBT victory in 2024, they have made it to the quarterfinals. Check out the full roster for We Are D3 in 2025:
We Are D3 Roster
- Marcus Azor – Point Guard (Massachusetts and Dartmouth)
- Eugene Campbell III – Point Guard (New Jersey City University)
- Da'Kquan Davis – Point Guard (Arcadia University and University at Albany)
- Felix Kloman – Shooting Guard (Brown & Babson)
- Jackson Meshanic – Small Forward (Hobart College)
- Hank Morgan – Shooting Guard (Hamilton College)
- David Murray – Center (Connecticut College and Merrimack College)
- Ty Nichols – Shooting Guard (Keene State College)
- Christian Parker – Power Forward (Mount Union)
- Samuel Peek – Shooting Guard (Wesleyan & Stetson)
- Thomas Quarry – Small Forward (Johns Hopkins)
- Alex Sobel – Center (Middlebury College and Sacred Heart University)
- Dimitrius Underwood – Point Guard (Texas–Dallas and College of Charleston)
- Sahmi Willoughby – Power Forward (Marietta College)
How to watch We Are D3 in the TBT Quarterfinals
We Are D3 will face off against Fail Harder. Here's how to catch the game:
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
Path to the Quarterfinals
- (4) We Are D3 76, (2) Stars of Storrs (UConn Alumni) 68
- (4) D3 81, (1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse Alumni) 78
- (4) D3 75, (5) Layne's Hope 71
