The Basketball Tournament 2025 We Are D3 TBT Roster Published Jul. 24, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We Are D3, a team composed of standout NCAA Division III alumni, has steadily earned respect in The Basketball Tournament. After notching their first TBT victory in 2024, they have made it to the quarterfinals. Check out the full roster for We Are D3 in 2025:

We Are D3 Roster

Marcus Azor – Point Guard (Massachusetts and Dartmouth)

Eugene Campbell III – Point Guard (New Jersey City University)

Da'Kquan Davis – Point Guard (Arcadia University and University at Albany)

Felix Kloman – Shooting Guard (Brown & Babson)

Jackson Meshanic – Small Forward (Hobart College)

Hank Morgan – Shooting Guard (Hamilton College)

David Murray – Center (Connecticut College and Merrimack College)

Ty Nichols – Shooting Guard (Keene State College)

Christian Parker – Power Forward (Mount Union)

Samuel Peek – Shooting Guard (Wesleyan & Stetson)

Thomas Quarry – Small Forward (Johns Hopkins)

Alex Sobel – Center (Middlebury College and Sacred Heart University)

Dimitrius Underwood – Point Guard (Texas–Dallas and College of Charleston)

Sahmi Willoughby – Power Forward (Marietta College)

'Unfair' to expect Joel Embiid to play a full season ever again | First Things First Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuaa Joel Embiid's cautious return from knee surgery and his ongoing battle with injuries, which limited him to just 19 games in the 2024-25 season. The panel debates how Embiid's chronic health issues impact the Philadelphia 76ers' championship aspirations and if "The Process" can ever truly achieve its potential with their star consistently sidelined.

How to watch We Are D3 in the TBT Quarterfinals

We Are D3 will face off against Fail Harder. Here's how to catch the game:

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

ADVERTISEMENT

Path to the Quarterfinals

(4) We Are D3 76, (2) Stars of Storrs (UConn Alumni) 68

(4) D3 81, (1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse Alumni) 78

(4) D3 75, (5) Layne's Hope 71

share

Get more from the The Basketball Tournament Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more