The Basketball Tournament 2025 Sideline Cancer TBT Roster Published Jul. 25, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sideline Cancer are winners of the Louisville region and will play in the quarterfinals of this year's TBT. Check out the full roster for Sideline Cancer as they compete for a cure and the $1 million prize.

Sideline Cancer Roster

'Unfair' to expect Joel Embiid to play a full season ever again | First Things First Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuaa Joel Embiid's cautious return from knee surgery and his ongoing battle with injuries, which limited him to just 19 games in the 2024-25 season. The panel debates how Embiid's chronic health issues impact the Philadelphia 76ers' championship aspirations and if "The Process" can ever truly achieve its potential with their star consistently sidelined.

How to watch Sideline Cancer in the TBT Quarterfinals

Sideline Cancer will face off against Eberlein Drive. Here's how to catch the game:

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: West Virginia

TV: FS1

ADVERTISEMENT

Path to the Quarterfinals

(3) Sideline Cancer 74, (7) LA Ignite 71

(4) Sideline Cancer 73, (1) The Ville (Louisville Alumni) 63

(4) Sideline Cancer 84, (5) Madd Katts 82

share

Get more from the The Basketball Tournament Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more