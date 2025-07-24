The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament

2025 Sideline Cancer TBT Roster

Published Jul. 25, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET

Sideline Cancer are winners of the Louisville region and will play in the quarterfinals of this year's TBT. Check out the full roster for Sideline Cancer as they compete for a cure and the $1 million prize.

Sideline Cancer Roster

  • Keith Braxton Jr – Shooting Guard (Saint Francis University)
  • Joshua Cohen – Center (Saint Francis University, UMass and USC)
  • Chris Coffey – Power Forward (Georgetown College)
  • Jacob Conway – Shooting Guard (Georgetown College)
  • Matthew Crowley – Shooting Guard (University of Southern Mississippi)
  • Marcellus Earlington – Small Forward (San Diego)
  • Jericole Hellems – Shooting Guard (NC State)
  • Branden Jenkins – Shooting Guard (LSU)
  • Jermaine Marrow – Point Guard (Hampton University)
  • Trey Moses – Power Forward (Ball State)
  • Cullen Russo – Power Forward (Southern Idaho and Fresno State)
  • Alonzo Verge Jr – Point Guard (Nebraska)
  • Tay Weaver – Point Guard (Eastern Kentucky University and Saint Louis University)

How to watch Sideline Cancer in the TBT Quarterfinals

Sideline Cancer will face off against Eberlein Drive. Here's how to catch the game:

  • Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: West Virginia
  • TV: FS1
Path to the Quarterfinals

  • (3) Sideline Cancer 74, (7) LA Ignite 71
  • (4) Sideline Cancer 73, (1) The Ville (Louisville Alumni) 63
  • (4) Sideline Cancer 84, (5) Madd Katts 82
