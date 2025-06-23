2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Will Joey Chestnut Dominate? Updated Jun. 23, 2025 7:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joey Chestnut is set to return to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, one of the most celebrated Fourth of July traditions in sports, after being barred from competing in 2024.

What can we expect from the hot dog-eating star?

Looking ahead to the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, let’s check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 23.

2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut Over 71.5 or more total hot dogs: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Joey Chestnut Under 71.5 or more total hot dogs: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

The other five competitors listed (Geoffrey Esper, James Webb, Miki Sudo, Nick Wehry, and Patrick Bertoletti) all have Over/Under totals ranging between 44.5 and 49.5— drastically lower than Chestnut.

He has been a dominant force in the contest over the past 15 years, winning 16 out of 17 contests from 2007 to 2023. However, he faced a setback in 2024 when he was banned for accepting a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a competitor of Nathan's.

Last year, during a special five-minute hot dog-eating contest at Fort Bliss, he out ate four U.S. Army soldiers, consuming 57 hot dogs while they totaled a combined 49.

"I’m excited to be back on the Coney Island stage," Chestnut wrote in an Instagram post, "doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands!"

ADVERTISEMENT

With odds at -105 to eat 71.5 or more hot dogs, sportsbooks see Chestnut as the clear-cut favorite to dominate the contest.

In a recent event, he faced off against Takeru Kobayashi in a live-streamed hot dog-eating competition for Netflix on Labor Day 2024.

Since his debut in 2007, Chestnut and Kobayashi have established a rivalry, with Chestnut securing his first victory over him in his very first contest. He became the all-time winningest eater at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2013, defeating Kobayashi 83-66.

Chestnut had an impressive streak, winning the event eight consecutive years from 2007 to 2014. After losing in 2015, he secured a win in eight straight competitions.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!





share