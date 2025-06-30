2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Joey Chestnut Overwhelming Favorite Updated Jun. 30, 2025 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joey Chestnut will return to Coney Island for the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after being barred from last year's event.

One of the legends of competitive eating, Chesnut won the event for the first time all the way back in 2007.

What can we expect from the Major League Eating star?

Let’s take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 30.

2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner

Joey Chestnut: -2500 (bet $100 to win $10.40 total)

Patrick Bertoletti: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

James Webb: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Geoffrey Esper: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Nick Wehry: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Field (any participant not listed): +6500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Oddsmakers see Chestnut as the overwhelming favorite at -2500 to win the Mustard Belt. The other top contenders — Patrick Bertoletti, James Webb, Geoffrey Esper and Nick Wehry — all have odds totals ranging between +1500 to +3500, drastically lower than Chestnut's.

Year after year, Chestnut has dominated the competition. The 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion achieved an impressive streak by winning the event eight consecutive years from 2007 to 2014, and after losing in 2015, he bounced back to win eight straight titles.

However, Chestnut encountered a setback in 2024 when he was banned for accepting a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a competitor of Nathan's.

In Chestnut's absence, Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti seized the opportunity and won the 2024 competition, eating 58 hot dogs and buns, becoming the first men's champion other than Chestnut since 2015. With +1500 odds, Bertoletti sits second on the board.

Next up is Geoffrey Esper, who entered last year's contest as a favorite but lost to Bertoletti with 53 hot dogs eaten. Esper has had three consecutive runner-up finishes to Chestnut.

Chestnut became the all-time winningest hot-dog eater, setting a personal best and world record by devouring 83 hot dogs during a matchup with Takeru Kobayashi on September 2, 2024.

