2025 Eberlein Drive TBT Roster

Eberlein Drive has been a TBT mainstay since the beginning in 2014. Check out this year's full roster we head into the TBT Quarterfinals.

Eberlein Drive Roster

Pedro Bradshaw – Shooting Guard (Bellarmine University)

Rion Brown – Small Forward (University of Miami)

Terrell Brown – Point Guard (Washington)

Coty Clarke – Small Forward (Arkansas and Lawson CC)

Anthony Clemmons – Point Guard (Iowa)

Aubrey Dawkins – Small Forward (Michigan and Central Florida)

Christian Mekowulu – Power Forward (Tennessee State and Texas A&M)

Dayvion McKnight – Point Guard (Western Kentucky and Xavier)

Tommy Rutherford – Center (UC-Irvine)

AJ Slaughter – Shooting Guard (Western Kentucky)

Terry Taylor – Power Forward (Austin Peay)

Junathaen Watson – Center (Providence College)

Gabe York – Shooting Guard (University of Arizona)

How to watch Eberlein Drive in the TBT Quarterfinals

Eberlein Drive will either face off against Sideline Cancer. Here's how to catch the game:

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: West Virginia

TV: FS1

Path to the Quarterfinals

(2) Eberlein Drive 71, (1) La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) 70

(2) Eberlein Drive 86, (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball 68

(2) Eberlein Drive 81, (7) Richards Elite 63

