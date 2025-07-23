The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament
2025 Eberlein Drive TBT Roster
Updated Jul. 24, 2025 1:54 p.m. ET
Eberlein Drive has been a TBT mainstay since the beginning in 2014. Check out this year's full roster we head into the TBT Quarterfinals.
Eberlein Drive Roster
- Pedro Bradshaw – Shooting Guard (Bellarmine University)
- Rion Brown – Small Forward (University of Miami)
- Terrell Brown – Point Guard (Washington)
- Coty Clarke – Small Forward (Arkansas and Lawson CC)
- Anthony Clemmons – Point Guard (Iowa)
- Aubrey Dawkins – Small Forward (Michigan and Central Florida)
- Christian Mekowulu – Power Forward (Tennessee State and Texas A&M)
- Dayvion McKnight – Point Guard (Western Kentucky and Xavier)
- Tommy Rutherford – Center (UC-Irvine)
- AJ Slaughter – Shooting Guard (Western Kentucky)
- Terry Taylor – Power Forward (Austin Peay)
- Junathaen Watson – Center (Providence College)
- Gabe York – Shooting Guard (University of Arizona)
How to watch Eberlein Drive in the TBT Quarterfinals
Eberlein Drive will either face off against Sideline Cancer. Here's how to catch the game:
- Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: West Virginia
- TV: FS1
Path to the Quarterfinals
- (2) Eberlein Drive 71, (1) La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) 70
- (2) Eberlein Drive 86, (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball 68
- (2) Eberlein Drive 81, (7) Richards Elite 63
