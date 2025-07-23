The Basketball Tournament
2025 Eberlein Drive TBT Roster

Updated Jul. 24, 2025 1:54 p.m. ET

Eberlein Drive has been a TBT mainstay since the beginning in 2014. Check out this year's full roster we head into the TBT Quarterfinals. 

Eberlein Drive Roster

  • Pedro Bradshaw – Shooting Guard (Bellarmine University)
  • Rion Brown – Small Forward (University of Miami)
  • Terrell Brown – Point Guard (Washington)
  • Coty Clarke – Small Forward (Arkansas and Lawson CC)
  • Anthony Clemmons – Point Guard (Iowa)
  • Aubrey Dawkins – Small Forward (Michigan and Central Florida)
  • Christian Mekowulu – Power Forward (Tennessee State and Texas A&M)
  • Dayvion McKnight – Point Guard (Western Kentucky and Xavier)
  • Tommy Rutherford – Center (UC-Irvine)
  • AJ Slaughter – Shooting Guard (Western Kentucky)
  • Terry Taylor – Power Forward (Austin Peay)
  • Junathaen Watson – Center (Providence College)
  • Gabe York – Shooting Guard (University of Arizona)

How to watch Eberlein Drive in the TBT Quarterfinals

Eberlein Drive will either face off against Sideline Cancer. Here's how to catch the game:

  • Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: West Virginia
  • TV: FS1

Path to the Quarterfinals

  • (2) Eberlein Drive 71, (1) La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) 70
  • (2) Eberlein Drive 86, (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball 68
  • (2) Eberlein Drive 81, (7) Richards Elite 63
