The Basketball Tournament
2025 AfterShocks TBT Roster
Updated Jul. 23, 2025 11:29 a.m. ET
The AfterShocks (Wichita State’s alumni squad) have been playing in The Basketball Tournament since 2019. Winners of this year's Wichita region, they have now advanced to four TBT quarterfinals. In 2021, they reached the semifinals. Check out the full roster for the AfterShocks as we head into the TBT Quarterfinals.
AfterShocks Roster
- Conner Frankamp – Point Guard (Wichita State)
- Chevez Goodwin – Small Forward (College of Charleston, Wofford and USC)
- Leyton Hammonds – Power Forward (Oklahoma State)
- Rashard Kelly – Power Forward (Wichita State)
- Marcus Keene – Point Guard (Youngstown State and Central Michigan)
- Markis McDuffie – Small Forward (Wichita State)
- Marcus Santos Silva – Center (Texas Tech and VCU)
- Nike Sibande – Shooting Guard (Miami (Ohio) and Pittsburgh)
- Trey Wade – Small Forward (UTEP, Wichita State and Arkansas)
- James Woodard – Shooting Guard (University of Tulsa)
How to watch the AfterShocks in the TBT Quarterfinals
The AfterShocks will face off against either Heartfire or JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni). Here's how to catch the game:
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS2
Path to the Quarterfinals
- (2) AfterShocks 66, (1) Forever Coogs (Houston Alumni) 63
- (2) AfterShocks 85, (3) Challenge ALS 68
- (2) AfterShocks 74, (7) No Excuses 51
