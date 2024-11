NCAA Women's Volleyball 2024 Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball Schedule and Scores Published Nov. 12, 2024 12:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball season has been full of excitement as the team has been nearly untouchable. Whether you're a dedicated fan or a new supporter, check out everything you need to know about the 2024 Nebraska volleyball schedule, including date, opponent, time and how to watch.

2024 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Nov. 14: Minnesota at Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nov. 16: Indiana at Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nov. 20: Nebraska at Iowa - 7 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Nov. 23: Wisconsin at Nebraska - 8 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nov. 29: Nebraska at Penn State - 5 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nov. 30: Nebraska at Maryland - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

2024 Nebraska Volleyball Scores

Nov. 9: Nebraska 3, Washington 0

Nov. 7: Nebraska 3, Oregon 0

Nov. 3: Nebraska 3, Northwestern 0

Nov. 1: Nebraska 3, Wisconsin 0

Oct. 26: Nebraska 3, Michigan 1

Oct. 25: Nebraska 3, Illinois 0

Oct. 19: Nebraska 3, Ohio State 0

Oct. 18: Nebraska 3, Michigan State 0

Oct. 12: Nebraska 3, Rutgers 0

Oct. 11: Nebraska 3, Purdue 2

Oct. 6: Nebraska 3, Iowa 0

Oct. 3: Nebraska 3, Illinois 0

Sept. 29: Nebraska 3, USC 0

Sept. 27: Nebraska 3, UCLA 1

Sept. 22: Nebraska 3, Louisville 0

Sept. 18: Nebraska 3, Stanford 0

Sept. 14: Nebraska 3, Witchita State 0

Sept. 13: Nebraska 3, Arizona State 0

Sept. 10: Nebraska 3, Creighton 2

Sept. 7: Nebraska 3, Montana State 0

Sept. 5: Nebraska 3, The Citadel 0

Sept. 3: SMU 3, Nebraska 0

Aug. 31: Nebraska 3, TCU 1

Aug. 30: Nebraska 3, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi 0

Aug. 27: Nebraska 3, Kentucky 1

