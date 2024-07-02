2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds: Lines, best bet; Joey Chestnut out Updated Jul. 2, 2024 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's almost July 4 and that means fireworks, family and fun! It also means that bettors are diving into the action for the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest eight years in a row. Not only is he the reigning champion and record-holder with 76 hot dogs eaten, Chestnut has won convincingly, including a 33-dog margin in 2020.

However, the eating contest legend isn't competing this year because of his partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs.

Last year, Chestnut was a -5000 favorite to win.

With the superstar eater being out this year, a new name has emerged as the favorite.

Let's look at the current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MEN'S HOT DOG EATING CONTEST ODDS*

Geoffrey Esper: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33)

James Webb: +200 (bet $10 to win $30)

Nick Wehry: +550 (bet $10 to win $65)

Patrick Bertoletti: +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

The Field: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Gideon Oji: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Derek Hendrickson: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Darrien Thomas: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Max Stanford: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

George Chiger: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

*Odds as of 7/2

Geoffrey Esper is the current favorite, sitting at -120.

Esper has finished second to Chestnut the past three years, including last year, where Jaws bested Esper 62-49.

But with the big news of Chesnut being ruled out, Esper has full belief he can capture the crown.

"I definitely have a shot this year."

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Wehry is third on the board behind the powerful 1-2 punch of Geoffrey Esper and James Webb, the two clear-cut betting favorites. Wehry crushed 44 hot dogs at the 2021 Nathan's contest and 45 last year. This year's O/U is set at 46.5, and I'm taking the "Over," given reports saying how manically he's been training. And please shop around if you're betting on Wehry to win. He's +550 at DraftKings but +1600 at FanDuel.

PICK: Nick Wehry Over 46.5 Hot Dogs Eaten

