2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds: Lines, best bet; Joey Chestnut favored

It's almost July 4 and that means fireworks, family and fun! It also means that bettors are diving into the action for the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

In the men's competition, Joey Chestnut is one of the event's most dominant contestants. Miki Sudo has ruled the women's side. So naturally, they both have incredibly short odds to take home the sport's most coveted trophy.

Joey Chestnut (-4000) has cemented himself as a legend. Chestnut won the men's division a remarkable 15 times, including notching victories in his past seven consecutive showings from 2016 to 2022.

A force in the women's division, Miki Sudo (-5000) has snagged top honors seven different times. However, Sudo sat out in 2021 during her pregnancy. Michelle Lesco claimed the competition that year. But Sudo returned to Nathan's in 2022 and reclaimed her throne with a win.

Both competitions will take place on Tuesday, July 4 at the iconic Nathan's Famous original location in Coney Island, New York. The women's contest will be aired live on ESPN3 (streaming) starting at 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday, while the men's contest will follow at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Here are the current odds for the event:

MEN'S HOT DOG EATING CONTEST ODDS*

Joey Chestnut: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

Geoffrey Esper: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nick Wehry: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

James Webb: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

WOMEN'S HOT DOG EATING CONTEST ODDS*

Miki Sudo: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

Michelle Lesco: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Field (Any Participant Not Listed): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

NUMBER OF HOT DOGS EATEN*

Bartley Weaver IV — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 38.5

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Geoffrey Esper — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 50.5

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Gideon Oji — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 38.5

Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Over: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

James Webb — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 41.5

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Joey Chestnut Total Hot Dogs Eaten 72.5

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Joey Chestnut/Miki Sudo Combined — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 116.5

Under: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Michelle Lesco — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 30.5

Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20.00 total)

Miki Sudo — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 43.5

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Nick Wehry — Total Hot Dogs Eaten 46.5

Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Over: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

*odds as of 7/1/2023



Fun Facts: Chestnut's record is 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, which was set in 2021. Sudo's record is 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, which she set in 2020.

Chestnut's winning totals (hot dogs and buns):

2022: 63

2021: 76

2020: 75

2019: 71

2018: 74

2017: 72

2016: 70

2014: 61

2013: 69

2012: 68

2011: 62

2010: 54

2009: 68

2008: 59*

2007: 66

Sudo's winning totals (hot dogs and buns):

2022: 40

2020: 48.5

2019: 31

2018: 37

2017: 41

2016: 38.5

2015: 38

2014: 34

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

I love when the powers that be ask for hot dog bets.

Look at me now, Ma!

Chestnut (-4000) and Sudo (-5000) are farcical favorites, but I'm not in love with any of the respective challengers. Geoffrey Esper has the best odds to pull an unlikely Coney Island upset, yet his odds (+1200) imply less than an 8% chance. Thanks, but no thanks.

I think Sudo "Over" 43.5 dogs and buns (-115 at DraftKings) is a damn good bet and it's easy to envision that number rising by Tuesday. Some sportsbooks are dealing her prop at 44.5 and 45.5, so always shop around. I thought about betting Sudo to break her personal record at +255, too. She'll need to scarf down 49 to cash, but if she gets a nice push from Michelle Lesco, it's certainly possible.

PICK: Miki Sudo (-115) Over 43.5 hot dogs

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the hot dog-eating odds action heats up!

