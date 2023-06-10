2023 Belmont Stakes: Social media reacts to Arcangelo, trainer Jena Antonucci's win Updated Jun. 10, 2023 9:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It took 155 editions of the Belmont Stakes, but history was finally made Saturday, as Arcangelo's win made trainer Jena Antonucci the first-ever female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

Social media was abuzz in reacting to the glass ceiling-shattering accomplishment, which you can re-watch below or any time on the FOX Sports App.

Arcangelo wins the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes

Antonucci shared some prophetic words of her own on Twitter before the race.

Here are the top reactions from the horseracing world and beyond to a thrilling finish at the 2023 Belmont Stakes!

