2023 Belmont Stakes: Betting odds of last 10 winners

The final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown is upon us!

Some of the best racing horses in the world will descend to Elmont, New York, for the Belmont Stakes.

Post time is set for 7:05 p.m. ET Saturday, and the race will be on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

With it being the final leg of horse racing's three marquee races, the Triple Crown has been at stake a few times in recent years at the Belmont Stakes.

That isn't the case this year with Kentucky Derby winner Mage losing to National Treasure in the Preakness Stakes.

Still, recent history shows that some of the favorites at Belmont do really well.

A couple of those instances were in 2015 and 2018, when American Pharoah and Justify won, respectively, to complete the Triple Crown as favorites.

Here are the odds of the winning horse in the last 10 Belmont Stakes, via FOX Sports research.

2022: Mo Donegal: +250 odds (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Mo Donegal won last year's Belmont Stakes with the second-best final odds. He won the race by three lengths.

2021: Essential Quality +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Essential Quality lived up to being the favorite in 2021, even if he barely won the race by a little more than a length.

2020: Tiz The Law +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Due to COVID-19, the Belmont ran as the first race in the Triple Crown in 2020 and was shorter than usual at 1 1/8 miles instead of 1½ miles.

Tiz The Law, who was the favorite, dominated the race, winning by 14 lengths.

2019: Sir Winston +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Sir Winston wasn't one of the favorites when he won the race in 2019. He had the fifth-best odds ahead of the race before winning by a length.

2018: Justify -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Justify was an overwhelming favorite to win the Belmont in 2018 after winning the first two legs of the Triple Crown. He completed the Triple Crown by winning the Belmont by a little more than three lengths.

2017: Tapwrit +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Even though he had +600 odds, Tapwrit held the second-best odds to win the Belmont entering the race in 2017.

2016: Creator +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Creator's win in 2016 was the biggest upset in the last 10 years, winning the 13-horse race.

2015: American Pharoah -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

American Pharoah was a huge favorite when he had the opportunity to complete the Triple Crown in 2015. He ended up doing just that, winning the race with relative ease by 5½ lengths.

2014: Tonalist +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tonalist wasn't one of the few top favorites entering the race and was viewed as a middle-of-the-pack horse before barely winning the race. Tonalist also upset California Chrome, who won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes that year.

2013: Palace Malice +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Place Malice also had middling odds to win the Belmont in 2013 before defeating Kentucky Derby winner Orb and Preakness winner Oxbow.

With recent history showing the favorites tend to do well at the Belmont Stakes, keep in mind that Forte (+250 odds) is the favorite to win Saturday's race while Tapit Trice (+300) and Angel Empire (+350) hold the second- and third-best odds, respectively.

