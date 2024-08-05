Summer Olympics Tom Brady shows up to watch Simone Biles on final day of Olympic competition Updated Aug. 5, 2024 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It was the final chance to watch Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics, and Tom Brady seized it.

Like so many top athletes and A-list celebrities before him, the former NFL quarterback came to see the American superstar performing at Bercy Arena during the closing final event, floor.

He did not get the chance to see Biles on the top of an Olympic podium, as Biles secured second to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, and she became the first gymnast to beat Biles in a floor final competition.

Biles was close to tying the record for most Olympic gold medals by any female athlete in any sport with two more wins on the final day of gymnastics competitions, but she fell during her beam routine, and then earned silver in the floor exercise after a routine that included a couple of steps out of bounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady attended the beam competition with his daughter, Vivian, sitting close to the front row. He also met with Biles' teammate Sunisa Lee, who posted a picture of her posing with Brady on her Instagram account.

Brady, who turned 47 on Saturday, posed for a lot of pictures with Lee, 21. But when they separated, all the fans followed Lee, which might not be something Brady is used to.

The large number of celebrities who have turned out at the gymnastics venue sometimes gave the impression that the Cannes film festival was going on at the Bercy Arena.

A-listers Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams previously gathered at the Olympic venue to watch the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics. Spike Lee, Michael Phelps, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Jessica Chastain also made a stop at the gymnastics venue.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share

Get more from Summer Olympics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more