Summer Olympics
Sprinter Quincy Wilson could become youngest male to compete for U.S. track team
Summer Olympics

Sprinter Quincy Wilson could become youngest male to compete for U.S. track team

Published Aug. 8, 2024 11:08 a.m. ET

Quincy Wilson is in line to race for the Americans in the men's 4x400 meter relay on Friday, which would make the 16-year-old the youngest male to compete for the U.S. track team.

Wilson posted on his Instagram page a picture of himself with the reminder to "tune in at 5:05 a.m. Friday morning" (on the U.S. East Coast) for the men's relay.

At the Olympic trials earlier this summer, Wilson broke the under-18 world record twice with times of 44.66 and 44.59 that put him in the final of the 400 meters. He finished sixth there and was later chosen as part of the U.S. relay pool for the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm 16 years old running grown-man times," Wilson said at trials.

According to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the youngest U.S. male in Olympic track was Arthur Newton, who ran the steeplechase in 1904 at age 17. Jim Ryun was 17 when he qualified for his first Olympics in 1964, and Erriyon Knighton was 17 when he made it to Tokyo three years ago.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Summer Olympics
share
Get more from Summer Olympics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
United States United States
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Quincy Hall latest American to get comeback win, races for gold in 400 meters

Quincy Hall latest American to get comeback win, races for gold in 400 meters

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes