Summer Olympics Katie Ledecky suffers another Olympic defeat, claims bronze in 400 freestyle Published Jul. 27, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus turned what was billed as one of the most anticipated races of the Paris Olympics into a blowout.

Titmus left Katie Ledecky in her wake at La Defense Arena, leading from start to finish to win the 400-meter freestyle Saturday night.

Titmus, the Australian star known as "The Terminator," handed Ledecky a second straight Olympic defeat in an event the American won at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

With her fingernails painted Aussie yellow, Titmus strolled on deck with the confidence of a reigning champion, flashing a big smile and waving to the fans.

Titmus knew she was the swimmer to the beat, even with one of the greatest ever in the lane next to her.

Then, she went out and proved it.

Titmus actually faced her stiffest challenge from Canadian 17-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh but won comfortably in 3 minutes, 57.49 seconds.

McIntosh claimed the silver in 3:58.37. Ledecky wasn't even close, settling for bronze in 4:00.86.

"My legs are a bit tired, but I'm just relieved more than anything," Titmus said. "I probably felt the expectation and pressure for this race more than anything in my life, to be honest, and I'm pretty good at handling the pressure of it."

Ledecky, 27, remains at six individual gold medals in her brilliant career, still the most of any female swimmer in Olympic history.

Titmus. 23, now has three individual Olympic victories on her growing resume. She swept the 200 and 400 free in Tokyo and is favored to pull off the same double in Paris.

"I'm just happy to get the result for myself and I feel so honored to be a part of the race and be alongside legends like Katie," Titmus said. "I look up to her so much as an athlete and it's certainly not a rivalry beyond the races. I really respect her as a person."

Ledecky isn't done yet. The American is favored to take gold in both the 800 and 1,500.

Ledecky posted the fastest qualifying time in the morning heats, but Titmus was clearly saving herself for the race that mattered most.

She went nearly 5 seconds faster in the evening, while Ledecky shaved less than 1 1/2 seconds off her morning time.

It was a strong opening to the games for the 17-year-old McIntosh, who claimed the first of what could be multiple medals in Paris. She's the world-record holder in the 400 individual medley.

"I hope that we put on a good show tonight," Titmus said, "and everyone enjoyed it."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

