Winter Olympics
Ex-Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding lands on FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
Winter Olympics

Ex-Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding lands on FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Published Mar. 7, 2025 2:58 p.m. ET

There's a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of a former Olympic snowboarder for Canada who is wanted for running a multinational drug trafficking network and orchestrating multiple murders related to the drug ring.

The FBI added 43-year-old Ryan Wedding to its 10 Most Wanted list Thursday, while also announcing the U.S. State Department's $10 million offer.

"Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada," said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. "The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man."

ADVERTISEMENT

Among his aliases, according to the FBI, are "El Jefe," "Public Enemy" and "James Conrad King."

Wedding was charged last June with murder and drug crimes. Those charges were augmented in September in an indictment that alleged Wedding and others arranged the shipment of some 60 tons of cocaine a year using long-haul semi-trucks to move the drugs between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California and Canada.

In announcing the indictment in October, the FBI said a dozen people had been arrested in connection with the case.

U.S. authorities allege the group killed two members of a family in Canada in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment in what officials there said was a case of mistaken identity, as well as two other people, according to officials and federal court filings.

Wedding finished 24th in parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Olympics.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Winter Olympics
Summer Olympics
share
Get more from Winter Olympics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes