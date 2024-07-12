Summer Olympics 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony: Date, how to watch, time Published Jul. 12, 2024 12:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off in Paris with the Opening Ceremony! Check out our quick guide to watching the event, including the date, broadcast times, and available viewing options.

When is the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony for the Summer Olympics will take place on Friday, July 26, from 1:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Opening Ceremony?

NBC will broadcast the ceremony live at 1:30 p.m. ET and replay the ceremony at 7:30 p.m. ET on prime time NBC. As well, Peacock is streaming every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including opening and closing ceremonies.

Where is the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place in Paris, France. For the first time ever, the ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Instead, it will take place on the river Seine with 94 boats carrying athletes where they pass by some of the venues where the Olympic Games will take place.

When is the 2024 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics will take place on Sunday, August 11, from 1:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET.

What happens at the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

During the opening ceremony, athletes from each country are introduced while carrying their nation's flag and their national anthem is played. This year, we are expecting 120 heads of state, heads of government and sovereigns to be in attendance.

A total of 10,500 athletes that represent 206 countries will be present at the ceremony.

Another memorable moment includes the ending of the Olympic Torch Relay, which culminates in the lighting of the Olympic flame.

Who will be performing at the Opening Ceremony?

Performers and dancers will be seen throughout the ceremony, including on boats and bridges. Specific artists have not been announced at this point.

