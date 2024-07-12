Summer Olympics 2024 Summer Olympics locations, venues, host cities Published Jul. 12, 2024 12:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Summer Olympics are heading to France! This article dives into the competition venues, offering a breakdown of where athletes will be vying for gold medals. We'll explore not only the Parisian locations, but also other French destinations involved in hosting the Games.

2024 Summer Olympics Locations, Venues and Sports

Paris Area

Bercy Arena

Artistic Gymnastics

Basketball

Trampoline

Champ de Mars Arena

Judo

Wrestling

Eiffel Tower Stadium

Beach Volleyball

Grand Palais

Fencing

Taekwondo

Hôtel de Ville

Athletics

Invalides

Archery

Athletics

Cycling Road

La Concorde

3x3 Basketball

Breaking

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Skateboarding

Parc des Princes

Football

Pont Alexandre III

Cycling Road

Marathon Swimming

Triathalon

Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Badminton

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Stade Roland-Garros

Boxing

Tennis

South Paris Arena

Handball

Table Tennis

Volleyball

Weightlifting

Trocadéro

Athletics

Cycling Road

Île-de-France Area

Aquatics Centre

Artistic Swimming

Diving

Water Polo

Château de Versailles

Equestrian

Modern Penathlon

Elancourt Hill

Cycling Mountain Bike

Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue

Sport Climbing

Golf National

Golf

North Paris Arena

Boxing

Modern Pentathlon

Paris La Defense Arena

Swimming

Water Polo

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium

Cycling BMX Racing

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Vélodrome

Cycling Track

Stade de France

Athletics

Rugby Sevens

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Canoe Slalom

Canoe Sprint

Rowing

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

Hockey

Throughout France

Bordeaux Stadium

Football

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

Shooting

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium

Football

La Beaujoire Stadium

Football

Lyon Stadium

Football

Marseille Marina

Sailing

Marseille Stadium

Football

Nice Stadium

Football

Pierre Mauroy Stadium

Basketball

Handball

Teahupo’o, Tahiti

Surfing

2024 Summer Olympics Host Cities

Paris is the main host city for the 2024 Summer Olympic games, with events held at 16 other cities spread across Metropolitan France as well as one subsite in Tahiti - an island within the French overseas country of French Polynesia.

