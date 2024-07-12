Summer Olympics
2024 Summer Olympics locations, venues, host cities
Summer Olympics

2024 Summer Olympics locations, venues, host cities

Published Jul. 12, 2024 12:16 p.m. ET

The 2024 Summer Olympics are heading to France! This article dives into the competition venues, offering a breakdown of where athletes will be vying for gold medals. We'll explore not only the Parisian locations, but also other French destinations involved in hosting the Games.

2024 Summer Olympics Locations, Venues and Sports

Paris Area

Bercy Arena

  • Artistic Gymnastics
  • Basketball
  • Trampoline

Champ de Mars Arena

  • Judo
  • Wrestling

Eiffel Tower Stadium

  • Beach Volleyball

Grand Palais

  • Fencing
  • Taekwondo

Hôtel de Ville

  • Athletics

Invalides

  • Archery
  • Athletics
  • Cycling Road

La Concorde

  • 3x3 Basketball
  • Breaking
  • Cycling BMX Freestyle
  • Skateboarding

Parc des Princes

  • Football

Pont Alexandre III

  • Cycling Road
  • Marathon Swimming
  • Triathalon

Porte de La Chapelle Arena

  • Badminton
  • Rhythmic Gymnastics

Stade Roland-Garros

  • Boxing
  • Tennis

South Paris Arena

  • Handball
  • Table Tennis
  • Volleyball
  • Weightlifting

Trocadéro

  • Athletics
  • Cycling Road

Île-de-France Area

Aquatics Centre

  • Artistic Swimming
  • Diving
  • Water Polo

Château de Versailles

  • Equestrian
  • Modern Penathlon

Elancourt Hill

  • Cycling Mountain Bike

Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue

  • Sport Climbing

Golf National

  • Golf

North Paris Arena

  • Boxing
  • Modern Pentathlon

Paris La Defense Arena

  • Swimming
  • Water Polo

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium

  • Cycling BMX Racing

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Vélodrome

  • Cycling Track

Stade de France

  • Athletics
  • Rugby Sevens

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

  • Canoe Slalom
  • Canoe Sprint
  • Rowing

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

  • Hockey

Throughout France

Bordeaux Stadium

  • Football

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

  • Shooting

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium

  • Football

La Beaujoire Stadium

  • Football

Lyon Stadium

  • Football

Marseille Marina

  • Sailing

Marseille Stadium

  • Football

Nice Stadium

  • Football

Pierre Mauroy Stadium

  • Basketball
  • Handball

Teahupo’o, Tahiti

  • Surfing

2024 Summer Olympics Host Cities

Paris is the main host city for the 2024 Summer Olympic games, with events held at 16 other cities spread across Metropolitan France as well as one subsite in Tahiti - an island within the French overseas country of French Polynesia.

