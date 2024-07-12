2024 Summer Olympics locations, venues, host cities
The 2024 Summer Olympics are heading to France! This article dives into the competition venues, offering a breakdown of where athletes will be vying for gold medals. We'll explore not only the Parisian locations, but also other French destinations involved in hosting the Games.
2024 Summer Olympics Locations, Venues and Sports
Paris Area
Bercy Arena
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Basketball
- Trampoline
Champ de Mars Arena
- Judo
- Wrestling
Eiffel Tower Stadium
- Beach Volleyball
Grand Palais
- Fencing
- Taekwondo
Hôtel de Ville
- Athletics
Invalides
- Archery
- Athletics
- Cycling Road
La Concorde
- 3x3 Basketball
- Breaking
- Cycling BMX Freestyle
- Skateboarding
Parc des Princes
- Football
Pont Alexandre III
- Cycling Road
- Marathon Swimming
- Triathalon
Porte de La Chapelle Arena
- Badminton
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
Stade Roland-Garros
- Boxing
- Tennis
South Paris Arena
- Handball
- Table Tennis
- Volleyball
- Weightlifting
Trocadéro
- Athletics
- Cycling Road
Île-de-France Area
Aquatics Centre
- Artistic Swimming
- Diving
- Water Polo
Château de Versailles
- Equestrian
- Modern Penathlon
Elancourt Hill
- Cycling Mountain Bike
Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue
- Sport Climbing
Golf National
- Golf
North Paris Arena
- Boxing
- Modern Pentathlon
Paris La Defense Arena
- Swimming
- Water Polo
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium
- Cycling BMX Racing
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Vélodrome
- Cycling Track
Stade de France
- Athletics
- Rugby Sevens
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
- Canoe Slalom
- Canoe Sprint
- Rowing
Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
- Hockey
Throughout France
Bordeaux Stadium
- Football
Chateauroux Shooting Centre
- Shooting
Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium
- Football
La Beaujoire Stadium
- Football
Lyon Stadium
- Football
Marseille Marina
- Sailing
Marseille Stadium
- Football
Nice Stadium
- Football
Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- Basketball
- Handball
Teahupo’o, Tahiti
- Surfing
2024 Summer Olympics Host Cities
Paris is the main host city for the 2024 Summer Olympic games, with events held at 16 other cities spread across Metropolitan France as well as one subsite in Tahiti - an island within the French overseas country of French Polynesia.
