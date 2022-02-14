Winter Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics: Kallie Humphries earns gold for U.S. on Day 10 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was another record-setting day at the 2022 Winter Games on Monday.

In fact, the entire weekend was epic for Team USA, as Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner earned gold for the U.S. in the Olympics' inaugural mixed team snowboard cross event on Day 8 , and American Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to medal in an individual speed skating event in Olympics history on Day 9.

Even more history was made on Day 10, as decorated bobsledder Kallie Humphries took home gold for the U.S. in the inaugural monobob event. Her win was the biggest victory margin in bobsledding at an Olympics in 42 years.

Elsewhere, the U.S. women's hockey team advanced to the gold-medal game against Canada, and Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue earned the bronze medal in ice dance.

As of Monday afternoon ET, Norway leads all countries with 21 medals, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 18.

The U.S. is currently third in total medals with 16 — seven gold, six silver and three bronze.

Here are some of the biggest moments and highlights from Day 10:

Team USA, bobsled

Humphries won gold in the Olympic debut of women's monobob, notching a final run of 1:05.30 and an overall time of 4:19.27.

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor took home the silver medal right behind Humphries with a time of 4:20.81.

Team USA, women's hockey

The U.S. faced Finland in the women's hockey tournament semifinals Monday in Beijing, where it secured itself a bid in the championship finale with a 4-1 win in the semis.

Team stateswoman Hilary Knight assisted on the game's first goal, setting up Cayla Barnes early in the second with a doozy of a pass that allowed her to fit the puck into an open window.

Knight followed up the play by cementing her place further in Olympics history, climbing up to the second spot in Team USA's all-time goals list, with the 25th of her career.

Hayley Scamurra added a third goal for the winning squad, while Abby Roque made history of her own with an empty-net goal as time expired.

The U.S. meets a familiar foe in the gold-medal game: Canada. The U.S. and Canada have faced each other in six of the seven Olympic women's hockey finals, with Canada winning gold four times. The U.S. won it in 2018.

Team USA, figure skating

Americans Hubbell and Donohue closed out their Olympic career on the podium with a bronze medal in ice dance (rhythm dance and free dance combined) with a total score of 218.02.

Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish (214.77), while Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-luc Baker took 11th (189.74) in their Olympic debut.

Team USA, freestyle skiing

It was a big day for Team USA on Monday at the dazzling Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou. First, Americans Maggie Voisin and Marin Hamill qualified to advance to the upcoming women's slopestyle final.

And in the women's aerials final, American Ashley Caldwell recorded the event's best score of 105.6, which topped her previous score of 103.92 in jump 1, which led those heats as well.

Caldwell, along with fellow American Megan Nick (best score of 95.17) are currently a part of the top six that will advance to Final 2.

Hailey Langland, snowboarding

Hailey Langland, 21, was the lone American to make it through the women's big air qualifier on Monday morning in Beijing (8:30 p.m. ET Sunday) and advance to the 12-person final.

Later Monday, Americans Gerard "Red" Redmond, Sean FitzSimons, Chris Corning and Dusty Hendricksen took part in the men's big air qualifier, where Redmond slid into third place with the best score of 158.75.

Team USA, curling

The U.S. snapped its two-game losing streak on Monday at the Beijing Games by defeating Korea, 8-6 in women's round-robin play.

With the win, the U.S. improved to 4-2 and took sole possession of third place.

Next up: Switzerland.

