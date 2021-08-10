Zach Wilson Zach Wilson's early struggles with the New York Jets create concern 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Zach Wilson's start to life in the Big Apple hasn't gotten off to the brightest of starts.

The No. 2 overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft has yet to have the opportunity to make his preseason bow, but reports out of New York Jets practice are painting a less-than-stellar picture.

The 22-year-old quarterback struggled during Monday's session, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Wilson was spotted missing throws and holding on to the ball too long during 7-on-7 drills, per Garafolo.

Wilson ended the up-and-down practice with seven consecutive incomplete passes, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Monday's session came after the quarterback floundered during an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday night. During the scrimmage, Wilson reportedly went 11-for-24 for 112 yards and two interceptions. He was on the field for seven drives, which resulted in three points, two picks and four punts from New York's offense.

After Saturday's scrimmage, the young quarterback admitted that he was "frustrated" with himself but said he looked forward to improving.

His head coach, Robert Salah, also tried to temper expectations Monday.

"For most rookies, especially on the offensive side of the ball, it's going to get worse before it gets better," Saleh said, via the team's website. "… I mean, there's a reason why being a rookie is hard in this league. There was a Hall of Famer [Sunday] that was inducted that had a 71 quarterback rating his rookie year. It's not easy to play quarterback in this league as a rookie.

"It is going to get worse before it gets better."

The Hall of Famer Saleh is referring to, by the way, is Peyton Manning, who dealt with his own shakiness as a highly touted rookie in 1998.

That's not to suggest that Saleh was saying Wilson is the second coming of Manning. Rather, Saleh was advising to not rush to judgment on Wilson.

Even so, Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" didn't buy the comparison.

"New rule … Let's stop comparing quarterbacks who played 23 years ago to [quarterbacks] today," Colin said with a laugh. "… The reality is: When you start looking back, and you go, ‘Well, Peyton Manning’ — don’t. The game now is different.

"If you don't complete now, 63% to 64% [of passes], you either have a bad coach, a bad offensive line or your team should be on the phone looking for another quarterback."

Cowherd explained how several changes to the league over time ⁠— including rule changes benefiting offenses and better coaching at the collegiate and NFL levels ⁠— render comparisons to QBs of previous decades moot.

Instead, the comparisons for Wilson should be with the likes of Lamar Jackson or Baker Mayfield, Cowherd said.

Both of those AFC North quarterbacks didn't necessarily light the world on fire in their rookie seasons, but they have rounded into clear-cut franchise quarterbacks. Plus, they had many more practices, let alone actual games, for folks to use to shape opinions as their careers progressed.

Getting back to Wilson, it doesn't seem that Tuesday's practice ended on much of a high, either.

Nonetheless, Saleh was there to lift up his quarterback in a Tuesday session with the media.

"The kid's gonna be fine," he said. "He's going through a process. And what I love about it is he's deliberate in his process … He's trying to find ways to get better. Like I said, there's things he's trying. He doesn't really care about the noise."

The good news for Wilson is, as the saying goes, if he can make it in New York, he can make it anywhere.

His first challenge will likely come at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, when the Jets visit their in-state rivals, the New York Giants, to kick off their preseason.

