Who Is Rams DT Kobie Turner? L.A.'s 'Conductor' Ready To Lead Super Team Over The Hump

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner understands the assignment for this season.

Turner, nicknamed "The Conductor" for his musical acumen, is the defensive co-captain for a team that's not only considered the heavy favorite to win the Super Bowl, but also on one of the most talented rosters assembled in recent years. How will Turner handle those high expectations? What does he make of playing alongside the otherworldly Myles Garrett and the possibility of playing again with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald?

I asked Turner those questions and more following one of the Rams' first training camp practices as the standout defensive tackle looks to play a big role in Los Angeles' run for a Lombardi Trophy this season.

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What was your focus this offseason after the way things ended last year?

Turner: It’s always continuing to get better. Getting some footwork training in, making sure my hands are continuing to be sharp, continuing to understand the game and let those opportunities come to me. Really, each offseason is about getting faster and stronger.

And then I did a lot of vision training too, being able to see the game early. The more that I can see things that connect my eyes to my hands and my hands to my body, the more I’ll be able to start faster.

Kobie Turner has logged 24 sacks through his first three seasons in the NFL, including seven last year. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Vision training sounds different. What’s that like?

Turner: They have these goggles that blink for short periods of time, and then you can turn them up and have them blink for longer periods of time, catching bean bags and calling which color and which color corresponds to your hand. And these three-color sticks will have blue, red and yellow. And then another one will have white, black and green on it, or something like that. They throw random sticks, and you have to call out a specific color as you catch the stick while I have on the goggles.

It's just little stuff like that, because when it comes down to the trenches, obviously it’s a lot of violence, just getting off the rock and running into people. But it’s so technical, and the more your eyes can see, the better off you’ll be.

It's just being able to see things clearly and locking in my eyes. Especially on the first day, your eyes are going to be out of whack with everyone flying around. But the more you can focus your eyes in on what you’re seeing and the more you can use film study to be able to anticipate what you’re going to see, that helps.

Have you changed your weight at all?

Turner: I’ve been within a 10-pound range since I’ve been here. I’ve always been staying within a 290 to 300-pound range. And I feel really comfortable playing there.

What was your initial reaction when you heard about the Myles Garrett trade?

Turner: It was a very hard day. Obviously, Jared Verse is one of our brothers and a very good teammate. So that was a tough thing to process. But then you get the opportunity to work with a generational talent, a guy who just broke the sack record and more than anything, is just a good guy.

Now we're finally getting a chance to work with each other, me being able to get reps in camp and him being able to get reps in camp, we’re going to continue to build up that camaraderie so we can rush four as one. It’s obviously exciting times when you’re able to work with one of the best in the world.

Anything that’s surprised you with Garrett being out on the field since he’s been here?

Turner: I didn’t really have too many expectations. I’ve been following his journey a little bit and his personality too, and he always just seemed like a down-to-earth guy. So, I’m just continuing to get to know him.

I don’t think there’s been too much that’s surprised me. To be able to get to that caliber of player, you have to put in the work daily. And obviously that’s something he’s been able to do. He’s a talented individual, but he works hard, so I have a lot of appreciation for that. And I’m just continuing to learn from him.

Along with Garrett, you added significant pieces on defense with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. How do you handle high expectations for the defense?

Turner: It’s the same story as always, right? We have to be inside-out more than ever. Before, it was people not really believing in us. I remember coming in my rookie year in 2023 and nobody thought we could do too much of anything, and we went and showed the world differently. So, it’s always been about being inside-out.

We know we have a lot of returning guys from last year, but it’s also a different group. So, that’s what training camp is for, being able to build that rapport and that camaraderie, but also being able to continue to lock in.

But really, a lot of our returning guys — whether it be from last year or before — we’ve built up the work. We know the mental toughness that it requires. We know the resiliency that it requires, so it will be continuing to put that on display.

The outside world doesn’t matter. The last time I checked, nobody won a Super Bowl in July. It’s the NFL, man. Nobody is walking out there winning a Super Bowl or winning however many games. Expectations don’t really mean anything. It’s about what we do day in and day out, putting ourselves in position to take advantage of each opportunity we have on Sundays — or I guess every day of the week since we’re playing every day of the week (laughs).

What was your reaction to losing the NFC Championship Game to the Seahawks in Seattle?

Turner: When I tore my calf, really during that time when I was trying to see if I could go back on the field, that’s when I processed all the hurt of, ‘Man, I’m not playing in this game.’ And when the finality of the game hit, it obviously took awhile to process that our season was over. We really thought we could go win the whole thing last year, and we really believed that we were a couple plays away, but that’s what this league is.

But I also remember something I felt so strongly was just the gratitude of the journey that we’d been on. We talk about so often the process and the journey. Taking time to pay attention to each and every step. And that’s what you remember. You don’t always remember the outcome of specific games. But you remember the guys that you were with and the journey you went on.

And then we’ve got that rivalry with the Seahawks. We’ve got them two times this year, two times to go against last year’s Super Bowl champions. That’s going to be a super-exciting two games, and another opportunity to show why we believe we’re the best in the world, and go put that on display just by being more inside-out than ever and putting in the daily deposits that’s going to lead us to success when it comes game time.

You mention the calf injury. I’m assuming you're fully healthy since you’re out here on the field?

Turner: Yes, I’m feeling great.

I would be remiss if I didn’t ask about Aaron Donald’s potential return. You had an opportunity to play with him as a rookie and know what that looks like. What are your thoughts on the possibility of playing with him again?

Turner: He’s a guy who’s taken me under his wing, obviously, my rookie year and even after that. He’s provided me with so many connections with people I feel have influenced me and helped me perfect my craft. He's such a solid dude and good friend.

Obviously, the possibility of him coming back out is really exciting to me. I remember when my rookie season ended and we were at the Lions, I felt back then that I really wanted to bring home a [Super] Bowl for him. And at that time I was just a rookie; I really didn’t know what the work looked like and what was required. But I was willing to put in the work. And here we are as a team a little more experienced.

So, it would be a great opportunity [to have Donald return]. Your guess is as good as mine. But he’s a guy who works hard. He’s the right type of guy. That possibility is super exciting, and I’m also super excited with this team as we have it. However it shakes out, I’m excited for the journey we’re going on with these guys.

A lot of people have talked about Donald’s impact on game days, but what would it mean for your group having him at the facility every day?

Turner: Nothing can compare to his career. It’s a storied career, but I just think about personally how much he helped me out. The confidence that was instilled in my rookie year, being able to work alongside him. He put me in contact with Poodie (Rams defensive line trainer Albert "Poodie" Carson). I’ve been working with him ever since.

I’m super excited about the possibility. But this type of thing doesn’t work with this type of team without somebody being as great on the field as he is off the field. If that does happen, that would be a reason why it’s successful."