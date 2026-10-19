National Football League
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Carted Off, Ruled Out With Knee Injury vs. 49ers
National Football League

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Carted Off, Ruled Out With Knee Injury vs. 49ers

Published Oct. 19, 2026 9:22 p.m. ET

Terry McLaurin was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday night’s game at San Francisco, and the veteran receiver has officially been ruled out.

The injury occurred away from the ball on a third and nine where Jayden Daniels was sacked by Osa Odighizuwa, with McLaurin buckling to the turf, unable to get back up under his own power.

It’s a tough break for the 31-year-old in what was the first game since Week 1 that Jayden Daniels, McLaurin and Stefon Diggs had all been healthy at the same time. McLaurin caught his only target of the night for 27 yards before exiting the game.

Several 49ers veterans came over to offer encouragement as McLaurin left the field. Rookie Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks are the most likely options to fill in behind Diggs for the rest of the game, and potentially beyond if the injury is serious.

McLaurin, a third-round pick by Washington in 2019, has been the Commanders’ leading receiver for much of his career, hauling in 512 receptions, for 7,164 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Washington trailed 13-3 at the end of the first quarter and is now trying to generate offense without its top receiver. The team has not yet provided further detail on the injury, and McLaurin’s status beyond tonight remains uncertain.

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