Terry Bradshaw Calls Out Cowboys, Saying 'Focus Isn’t Where It Should Be’

The NFC East might be as wide open as it’s ever been, with every single team still in position to make a run. With the New York Giants sitting in first place as the only team above .500, all eyes shift toward the Dallas Cowboys and whether they can make a push.

If the Cowboys want to be a true threat in the NFC East, it all falls on the shoulders of quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense. However, FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw doesn’t appear to be sold on either.

On "FOX NFL Sunday," Bradshaw sounded off on the Cowboys, calling out what he sees as a lack of focus from Prescott and the team overall.

Prescott is now the all-time passing touchdowns leader in franchise history for the Cowboys, but the locker room celebration that followed a few weeks ago didn’t sit right with Bradshaw. He believes it highlights a broader issue.

"We're celebrating that rather than championships. You celebrate passing touchdowns when it's all said and done, not during a season," said Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. "That leads me to believe that their focus isn’t where it should be."

It isn’t just the lack of focus that bothers Bradshaw, it’s also the inconsistency on offense. Now that the defense is finally turning a corner under first-year coordinator Christian Parker, the offense with Prescott is beginning to sputter.

"The defense is playing really good and the offense is playing really bad," Bradshaw said. "So Dak Prescott, no more interceptions down the field. You cannot lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, because you’ve got to go home and play Arizona. And if you think Arizona is an easy win, call the Rams and ask them."