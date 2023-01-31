National Football League
Titans to introduce new turf surface to Nissan Stadium
National Football League

Titans to introduce new turf surface to Nissan Stadium

2 hours ago

The Tennessee Titans will be implementing a new "cutting-edge" turf surface into their home stadium for the 2023 season.

The decision comes in response to a number of injury concerns surrounding the stadium's current surface, which has been described as "inconsistent" natural grass. This is in large part due to Tennessee's transition climate zone, which causes difficulties for healthy grass to grow and thrive. 

As a result, Nissan's current playing field has been deemed unsafe by team officials. 

The new turf to be installed at the stadium is called Matrix Helix Turf, a type of monofilament turf that contains organic infill designed to retain moisture better than its rubber counterpart. It can produce temperatures 20-40 degrees colder than traditional turf, and because of its mineralized nature, requires watering. The organic infill cut mirrors the surface Tennessee already uses at its practice facility, and has become increasingly popular at neighboring practice facilities around the NFL

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ultimately we've landed on the decision, based on that data, to transition to a monofilament surface with an organic infill that mimics the natural feel of grass while getting the consistency and durability of field turf," Titans president/CEO Burke Nihill commented.

Team head coach Mike Vrabel agreed. 

"There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our players," he said. "We've had a lot of issues (with the grass at Nissan Stadium) after a certain part of the season. It's hard to grow grass. It gets slick. We put new turf down, we try and put new sod down and it's slick, you see guys slipping. Those are real things that I've witnessed over my time here. Our grass surface is not on the level of some of the other grass surfaces (across the NFL). …

"… We added this product inside the bubble and … the response has been very positive, very favorable to that surface to the new technology that continues to come out. Just witnessing our practices inside and how they feel and how they respond on that product. … We're excited to be able to add this product to our stadium."

Tennessee is certainly excited about its future with the new field, and is confident its done ample research on its safety. 

But turf surfaces are wildly unpopular among NFL players, many who've clamored for all stadiums to use grass. 

"I do think it’s time to go all grass throughout the league," four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers commented in November. He wasn't the only player to hold this opinion.

"You kind of feel the difference when you’re running," Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said. "If we can fix it, let’s fix it. Let’s get the safest atmosphere for us to go play in."

Added Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown: "I do prefer playing on grass. It’s more forgiving, more natural, and it just feel it’s better. It feels better on my joints, my ankles and whatnot." Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins called artificial turf the equivalent of playing in a parking lot, saying "I’m getting slammed on the concrete. It doesn’t feel good."

But Tennessee is adamant that this isn't a traditional concrete-like suface.

"A properly built synthetic turf field with organic infill and a pad is a superior system to a mediocre grass field," Reed Seaton, president and CEO of Hellas Construction Inc. said. "The technology of synthetic turf is now able to emulate a well-maintained grass field."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

24 mins ago
Why Texans defense, future QB have bright outlook under new coach DeMeco Ryans
National Football League

Why Texans defense, future QB have bright outlook under new coach DeMeco Ryans

1 hour ago
Saints add crucial draft capital in Sean Payton trade, reinforcing future
National Football League

Saints add crucial draft capital in Sean Payton trade, reinforcing future

1 hour ago
Broncos reportedly hire Sean Payton after reaching deal with Saints
National Football League

Broncos reportedly hire Sean Payton after reaching deal with Saints

1 hour ago
Andy Reid dives deep on facing Eagles, Patrick Mahomes' success
National Football League

Andy Reid dives deep on facing Eagles, Patrick Mahomes' success

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes