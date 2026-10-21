National Football League
Lions' Sam LaPorta Is Open To 'Get Paid Somewhere Else’ If Contract Negotiations Loom
National Football League

Lions' Sam LaPorta Is Open To 'Get Paid Somewhere Else’ If Contract Negotiations Loom

Published Oct. 21, 2026 9:32 p.m. ET

Sam LaPorta’s time in Detroit could be coming to an end. 

During an appearance on "Pardon My Take," the Lions' tight end didn’t hold back when asked about his feelings toward the franchise regarding ongoing contract negotiations. He described the negotiation process as disappointing and admitted that he feels underappreciated.

"It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, I broke my f---ng back for the team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m balling, and maybe they’re just not showing the love," LaPorta said.

The injury that LaPorta was referencing was when he suffered a fully herniated disc in his back during Week 10 of last season. The injury required microdiscectomy surgery that forced him to miss the final eight games of the year.

Drafted out of Iowa in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has quickly established himself as a core offensive centerpiece and a trusted target for Jared Goff. Notably, in his rookie season, LaPorta broke the tight end rookie receptions record. 

Since entering the league, LaPorta has hauled in 213 receptions for 2,420 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per reception. When LaPorta is fully healthy, he is currently on pace to notch the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career.

As it stands, LaPorta is locked in on the next three months of football, but he isn't shying away from his future. 

LaPorta reiterated his desire to stay with the Lions, but he also emphasized the business side of the game. If Detroit isn't willing to match his value, LaPorta has no hesitation about wearing a different uniform and pursuing a market value contract in free agency.

"I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good," LaPorta said. "I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So whatever."

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