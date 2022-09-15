National Football League
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to miss rest of 2022 season
12 hours ago

The Seattle Seahawks have lost one of their premier players for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. 

Seattle is coming off a 17-16 Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos, but it came at the expense of safety Jamal Adams, who was carted off in the second quarter with a quadriceps tendon injury.

Seattle announced on Thursday that it placed Adams on injured reserve while signing defensive back Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Head coach Pete Carroll expressed sadness over Adams' season-ending injury. 

"It means so much to him," Carroll said. "The frustration of having to go through not being healthy just jumped at him again. He's questioning and wondering because he wants to be out here so much. He wants to be with the guys and doing what we do in every way you could possibly want to do that. It's really frustrating for him."

Prior to the injury, Adams had three combined tackles and one pass defended. 

During his first season in Seattle in 2020, Adams set an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5, earning him his third straight Pro Bowl selection. He was held without a sack in 2021 and was limited to 12 games due to a shoulder injury.

Seattle acquired Adams from the New York Jets in July 2020. Adams is in the first season of a four-year, $70.6 million deal.

