Seahawks Reportedly Won't Sign RB Joe Mixon Following Physical
Following a missed 2025 season due to an undisclosed foot injury, veteran running back Joe Mixon will remain a free agent.
The Seattle Seahawks have reversed course on signing Mixon after he underwent a physical with the team, as first reported by ESPN. While the exact reasoning hasn't been disclosed, it remains unclear if the decision is tied to the foot injury that kept him out last season or another medical concern.
With rookie RB Jadarian Price placed on injured reserve, running back has quickly become an area of need for the Seahawks. For now, head coach Mike Macdonald and GM John Schneider appear content sticking with their in-house options.
Now 30 years old, Mixon had an impressive 2024 season (1,016 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns, 36 receptions), but missing all of last year with a foot injury leaves his NFL future up in the air. It’s unclear if another team will give him another opportunity in the league.
Since Price's injury, the Seahawks' offense has split touches in the backfield between Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani. While the void left behind by Kenneth Walker has certainly been felt, adding a proven runner could still happen, but not as of now.
The Seahawks' offense has stayed productive this season, even with both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock taking snaps under center. The rushing attack has provided a steady foundation, averaging 110.3 yards per game to rank 13th in the league.
The Seahawks look to keep the offense moving by leaning on a running back by committee approach while Zach Charbonnet and Price return from injured reserve.
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