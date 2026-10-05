Seahawks Add To Their Backfield Amid RB Injuries, Reportedly Signing Joe Mixon

Following a missed 2025 season due to an undisclosed foot injury, veteran running back Joe Mixon is landing another chance in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks are signing Mixon to their practice squad following a Monday morning workout, NFL Network reported Monday.

With Notre Dame rookie Jadarian Price placed on injured reserve, running back quickly became an area of need for the Seahawks' offense. Head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider are now filling that void with one of the most intriguing names on the free-agent market.

If elevated, Mixon would be active for the first time since the 2024 postseason. He missed all of 2025 due to a leg injury.

Now 30 years old, Mixon had an impressive season the last time he was on the field. He posted 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, while adding 36 receptions for 309 yards and another score.

Since Price's injury, the Seahawks' offense has split touches in the backfield between Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani. While the void left behind by Kenneth Walker has certainly been felt, adding a proven producer like Mixon gives Seattle tremendous upside.

The Seahawks' offense has stayed productive this season, even with both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock taking snaps under center. The rushing attack has provided a steady foundation, averaging 110.3 yards per game to rank 13th in the league.

Mixon might not command the same touches he did in his prime, but he brings experience to Seattle's roster. His arrival should help stabilize the backfield until Price and Zach Charbonnet can return to full health.