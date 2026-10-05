National Football League
Seahawks Add To Their Backfield Amid RB Injuries, Reportedly Signing Joe Mixon
National Football League

Seahawks Add To Their Backfield Amid RB Injuries, Reportedly Signing Joe Mixon

Updated Oct. 5, 2026 7:23 p.m. ET

Following a missed 2025 season due to an undisclosed foot injury, veteran running back Joe Mixon is landing another chance in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks are signing Mixon to their practice squad following a Monday morning workout, NFL Network reported Monday

With Notre Dame rookie Jadarian Price placed on injured reserve, running back quickly became an area of need for the Seahawks' offense. Head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider are now filling that void with one of the most intriguing names on the free-agent market. 

If elevated, Mixon would be active for the first time since the 2024 postseason. He missed all of 2025 due to a leg injury. 

Now 30 years old, Mixon had an impressive season the last time he was on the field. He posted 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, while adding 36 receptions for 309 yards and another score. 

Since Price's injury, the Seahawks' offense has split touches in the backfield between Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani. While the void left behind by Kenneth Walker has certainly been felt, adding a proven producer like Mixon gives Seattle tremendous upside. 

The Seahawks' offense has stayed productive this season, even with both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock taking snaps under center. The rushing attack has provided a steady foundation, averaging 110.3 yards per game to rank 13th in the league.

Mixon might not command the same touches he did in his prime, but he brings experience to Seattle's roster. His arrival should help stabilize the backfield until Price and Zach Charbonnet can return to full health.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: New No. 1 After Hectic Week 4 Sunday

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: New No. 1 After Hectic Week 4 Sunday

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 4: Rams Remind Why They're The Scariest Team In The NFL

    NFL Fallout Week 4: Rams Remind Why They're The Scariest Team In The NFL

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Bad Beat: A Hockenson Slide That Will Haunt Vikings Bettors Forever

    2026 NFL Bad Beat: A Hockenson Slide That Will Haunt Vikings Bettors Forever

    NFL Trending Image: The Chiefs Are Back In Dynasty Mode; Why Is Everything So Hard For The Rams?

    The Chiefs Are Back In Dynasty Mode; Why Is Everything So Hard For The Rams?

  2. NFL Trending Image: Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Reportedly, Suffered Dislocated Ankle, Expected Back In 12-16 Weeks

    Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Reportedly, Suffered Dislocated Ankle, Expected Back In 12-16 Weeks

    NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Sound The Panic Alarm For The Eagles And Matthew Stafford?

    Overreaction Monday: Sound The Panic Alarm For The Eagles And Matthew Stafford?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Suspends Official, Referee For Unprofessional Conduct

    NFL Suspends Official, Referee For Unprofessional Conduct

  3. NFL Trending Image: 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Explains Why He Cussed Out Broncos HC Sean Payton

    49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Explains Why He Cussed Out Broncos HC Sean Payton

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 4 Defining Stats: Mahomes Chases Brady, Nacua Climbs Past Moss

    NFL Week 4 Defining Stats: Mahomes Chases Brady, Nacua Climbs Past Moss

    NFL Trending Image: NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: Pats, Cowboys Give Books 'Sigh Of Relief'

    NFL, CFB Weekend Betting Recap: Pats, Cowboys Give Books 'Sigh Of Relief'

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 4: Rams Remind Why They're The Scariest Team In The NFL
NFL Fallout Week 4: Rams Remind Why They're The Scariest Team In The NFL
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Bad Beat: A Hockenson Slide That Will Haunt Vikings Bettors Forever
2026 NFL Bad Beat: A Hockenson Slide That Will Haunt Vikings Bettors Forever
NFL Trending Image: The Chiefs Are Back In Dynasty Mode; Why Is Everything So Hard For The Rams?
The Chiefs Are Back In Dynasty Mode; Why Is Everything So Hard For The Rams?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes