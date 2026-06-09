National Football League
Rams Tackle Alaric Jackson Arrested On Suspicion Of Felony Domestic Violence
National Football League

Rams Tackle Alaric Jackson Arrested On Suspicion Of Felony Domestic Violence

Published Jun. 9, 2026 3:44 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested Monday night on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Jackson was arrested after officers were called to his home in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. NBC4 reported that Jackson allegedly attempted to take a phone away from a woman when he thought he was being recorded, and the woman had scratches on her arm.

Jackson has been the Rams' starting left tackle for the past three seasons, starting 45 regular-season games and six playoff games. The former undrafted free agent re-signed with the Rams on a three-year, $57 million deal in Feb. 2025.

"We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously," the Rams said in a statement. "Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time."

Jackson's bail was set at $50,000, and he was released on bond early Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles jail records. The case will be submitted to the district attorney's office to consider charges.

The 27-year-old Jackson has been in trouble with the law before during his five-year career with the Rams. The Canadian-American dual citizen began his tenure as a backup on the Rams' Super Bowl-winning team in the 2021-22 season.

Jackson was sued last year by a woman who alleged he recorded sexual acts with her on his phone without her consent. The incident led to Jackson being suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for an undisclosed violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, but the reason for the suspension was not publicly revealed until the unnamed woman filed her lawsuit.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed in April.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Confidential: Execs, Scouts Crown Winners In Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades

NFL Confidential: Execs, Scouts Crown Winners In Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs ParaguayWatch Mexico vs South Africa Watch Mexico vs South Africa
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes