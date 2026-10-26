Officiating Under Fire: Packers, Tom Brady Question Controversial Calls vs. Lions

Eight flags, 81 yards and zero restraint postgame.

The Green Bay Packers didn’t hold back on NFL officiating following a narrow 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney was one of the most vocal players regarding the officiating. While speaking to reporters after the game, he described the officials' calls as "annoying" and blamed them for killing the Packers' momentum.

"It's annoying even talking about it because these are critical drives throughout the game and we might have a drive where we're getting stops but you're calling penalties and it's like, this is not a penalty," McKinney said. "To me, it just don't really make any sense, and it's killing our momentum, it's killing our drives, and it's kind of f—ing up the games, if I'm being honest."

The officiating definitely raised some eyebrows throughout the game, but the tipping point came with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter. Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks was called for roughing the passer, adding 15 penalty yards onto an 18-yard reception by Sam LaPorta.

The call drew immediate outrage, even from the broadcast booth.

FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, bluntly questioned the call on air. If anyone understands timing and contact in the pocket or downfield, it’s someone with Brady’s level of experience.

It helps that Brady spent over two decades in the NFL taking his fair share of hits.

"My goodness. What is that? There's no way," Brady said on the broadcast. "Brooks on the tackle. Guy makes a great play. It’s a bang-bang play. He rolls off his body. It’s a great throw by [Jared] Goff. That's definitely not roughing the passer."

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes was called for unnecessary roughness, which also raised plenty of eyebrows. Barnes bumped running back MarShawn Lloyd late after the pass had already sailed over Lloyd's head.

Brady once again defended the play as a bang-bang reaction, questioning what else the defender could have done. It marked another call he openly disagreed with as the officials continued to throw questionable flags throughout the game.

"There’s no way," Brady said. "Come on. [Jordan] Love throws it over the middle. [Barnes is] Just turning his right shoulder away from it. That’s allowed 99 out of 100 [times]. It’s a bang bang play. When you’re on the field, you’ve got to pursue that ball. If he catches it, he needs the force to knock him on the ground as a pass defense."

As the NFL reaches its midseason mark, controversial officiating has clearly caught the attention of players across the league. With no sign of things slowing down, all eyes shift toward Week 8 to see if officials can find more consistency.