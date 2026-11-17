The Los Angeles Chargers finally have a win, but Nick Wright says the result shouldn’t change the franchise's next steps.

The Chargers beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Monday night to improve to 1-8, their first victory since Week 16 of last season. They are tied with the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins for the NFL’s worst record.

On Tuesday’s edition of "First Things First," Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes debated whether Los Angeles should run it back in 2027.

Wright said no.

"I think they’re going to win games," Wright said. But regardless, if I were the Los Angeles Chargers, I would be honest that my roster is not good."

Herbert completed 12 of 18 passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown in Monday’s win. He has thrown six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. The Chargers have the league’s lowest-scoring offense.

"My quarterback has more value around the league than he should," Wright continued. "I do think you could get multiple first-round picks for Justin Herbert, and if I were the Los Angeles Chargers with my own top five pick coming plus multiple first-round picks, I would hard reset the whole thing. I think it’s hard because he has a no-trade, but they are nowhere close at all, and so I’d hard reset the whole thing."

Wright said the upcoming schedule could make the Chargers look better than they are. They host the New York Jets on Nov. 22 and the New England Patriots on Nov. 29.

"I actually think they might go on a tiny run," Wright said. "They could trick themselves, and not just themselves. The media as a whole might step on this rake again."

Asked whether he would keep Jim Harbaugh as head coach, Wright answered, "Probably not, but I think I’d probably hard reset the whole thing."

Broussard said he would be more patient with the coaching staff, but he agreed that quarterback Justin Herbert’s struggles are a concern. Broussard said he saw nothing in the locker room after the win that suggested Harbaugh had lost the team.

"If he has the locker room still, and you got to be in that building to know the front office and all that, you keep it, because we know he’s a good coach," Broussard said. "And this is a horrible season from hell, but we know he’s a good coach. If he has the locker room, I would lean toward keeping him."

Broussard also said he had no problem with the Chargers celebrating their first win.

"I’m fine with the celebration. I have no problem with it, because it’s what you do for a living," Broussard said. "It feels better to win than to go lose every week."

Broussard said offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is the one he would move on from. He called Herbert’s season "abysmal," citing a 71 passer rating and six touchdown passes.

"I would get rid of McDaniel and see how Herbert plays the rest of the season. He might have a little jump," Broussard said. "If he all of a sudden has a jump and kind of looks like the old Justin Herbert when McDaniel is gone, that tells you something."

Broussard said he would consider moving on from Herbert if the Chargers fall for a draft prospect.

"If I’m in love with them, I think this guy’s the guy, I draft him and trade Herbert, because I think there still would be value for Herbert."