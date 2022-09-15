National Football League NFL Week 2 Top Plays: Chiefs edge Chargers on Thursday Night Football 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs knocking off the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are the top plays from Thursday night's action.

Kansas CIty Chiefs 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Mack attack

The first quarter was all about defense for the Chargers.

L.A. forced the Chiefs to punt on their first two possessions, and Khalil Mack continued his torrid pace to start the season, getting a sack of Mahomes early.

No flags necessary

The Chiefs were called for defensive holding and pass interference on this play, but it didn't matter. Herbert found one of his favorite targets in Mike Williams, putting the Chargers at the 1-yard line at the end of the first frame.

L.A. led 3-0 after one.

Play-action perfection

Herbert found Zander Horvath for the easy touchdown to begin the second quarter, as L.A. stretched its lead to 10-0.

Mahomes being Mahomes

After a pedestrian first quarter for the Chiefs, Mahomes turned things up a notch, manipulating a free play caused by a defensive holding penalty, connecting with Travis Kelce for a 19-yard reception.

Following that big play, Mahomes threw a patented sidearm throw out of the shotgun to Jerick McKinnon for the 9-yard touchdown.

Chargers led 10-7 early in the second.

A desolate second quarter

After Mahomes' early second-quarter TD pass, both teams faced more offensive struggles, each punting on the final four possessions of the half.

Los Angeles held onto that 10-7 lead at halftime.

One hand, no problem

Herbert took his squad down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open up the second half, resulting in a 15-yard one-handed touchdown reception by Mike Williams, extending the Chargers' lead in Kansas City to 17-7.

Somethin' outta nothin'

The scramble, the touchdown.

Mahomes took advantage of an overturned interception by completing a 41-yard pass to Justin Watson for a score, narrowing the Chargers' lead to three, 17-14.

Herbert felt the pressure

With Herbert's back to the end zone, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones recorded his second sack of the game, forcing the Chargers to punt and setting Kansas City's offense up with good field position.

Slam!

Derwin James is a strong individual.

Check out how he manhandles Kelce, nearly causing the fumble.

At the end of three, the Chargers led 17-14, before K.C. tied the game with a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Pick-six!

A well-orchestrated eight-play, 57-yard drive for the Chargers was spoiled by seventh-round rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson, who intercepted Herbert and took it 99 yards for a Chiefs TD, giving K.C. a 24-17 lead.

Fighting through the pain

Despite clearly being shaken up, Herbert led the Chargers 73 yards in 2:09, throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Palmer, cutting K.C.'s lead to three, 27-24, with 1:15 left in the game.

Chiefs hold on at home

Kansas City nearly muffed the Chargers' onside kick, but after securing the rock, the Chiefs improved to 2-0 on the season. Los Angeles fell to 1-1.

