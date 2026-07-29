Miami Dolphins Over/Under Win Total: The Malik Willis Era Begins

It's rebuilding time in Miami.

The Dolphins removed themselves from the Tua Tagovailoa business, and have entered the Malik Willis era.

Let's check out the Dolphins' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Miami Dolphins

Over 4.5: +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)

Under 4.5: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)

What to know: The Dolphins have the second-lowest projected win total entering 2026. Miami will look completely different this season following the departures of Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa, as they were major sellers this offseason, trading away both Jaylen Waddle and Minkah Fitzpatrick while also releasing Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb. Jeff Hafley and Malik Willis are now set to lead a new era in Miami.

Willis figures to be a huge talking point this season, considering he's finally getting his chance to be the starter for a franchise. He started six games in four years with the Packers, going 3-3. He lost his lone start last year, but did complete 30 of 35 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

Over the course of his four year career, he has a total of 1,322 passing yards, six TDs and three picks.

Odds: This upcoming season, Miami is the +4000 last choice to win the AFC East, the +15000 last choice to win the AFC and the +35000 second-to-last choice to win the Super Bowl.