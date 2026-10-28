Josh Downs Requests Trade From Indy: Who Are The Colts Top Remaining Trade Chips?

The Indianapolis Colts' fire sale is officially underway.

With guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner getting traded on Tuesday, all eyes now shift toward who the Colts will move next. Among the remaining roster pieces, star running back Jonathan Taylor is viewed as a top trade asset expected to command a massive return.

However, more names could be on their way out — and not just expiring contracts. True core pieces of the roster could be moved heading into the NFL trade deadline, including a player few saw as a potential trade target: wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs officially requested a trade on Wednesday morning, according to ESPN .

It remains to be seen whether the Colts will grant Downs his request, but he stands out as one of their top trade chips ahead of the deadline. If both Taylor and Downs are dealt, it would signal a total overhaul and a full-scale rebuild heading into the offseason.

Downs is just 25 years old and still on his rookie deal, but like Nelson and Buckner, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Through seven games, Downs has caught 26 passes for 307 yards, though he has yet to reach the end zone.

Given the widespread interest in wide receivers before the deadline, Downs fits logically as a target for a handful of teams, like the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs as they're dealing with injuries at the position.

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline less than two weeks away, Downs could be the next Colt on the move under interim general manager Ed Dodds. Here are the other remaining players the Colts could trade in the lead-up to the deadline.

Colts Remaining Trade Assets

The biggest trade asset on the roster is undoubtedly Jonathan Taylor, even though the team hasn't actively signaled a desire to move him. While speculation has run rampant about Taylor, though, Colts head coach Shane Steichen replied "no" when asked if the running back has asked for a trade.

"Those are hypothetical things right now," Steichen told reporters. "I know there's stuff floating around out there, but JT's on our football team."

Taylor is widely seen as one of the best running backs in football, which means they could fetch a haul if he decides to move him. However, as the heart and soul of the franchise, the Colts seemingly won't part ways with Taylor unless someone comes calling with an offer that's simply too good to pass up.

If the Colts are committed to a full-scale rebuild, trading a superstar like Taylor could give them a lot of assets. Contending teams that have struggled to have success on the ground, like the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, would seemingly make sense as fits for Taylor.

The Colts might not have many players that will fetch a great return of Tuesday's trades, but they hold a solid tier of veterans capable of netting meaningful draft capital. With comparable players going for late Day 3 picks, veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart is another name that could make sense to be moved.

Stewart, 33, has 22 total tackles and a half-sack this season. In terms of his contract, Stewart is set to become a free agent at season's end.