National Football League
How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals
National Football League

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 15, 2026 8:20 a.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

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Both AFC North teams have won four straight, so the winner moves into sole possession of first place in the division. The Bengals added a road win at Atlanta in Week 9 while the Steelers were on their bye.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals

  • When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
  • TV: NBC
  • Stream: Peacock
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Aaron Rodgers has 1,871 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games, and he completes 60.8% of his passes with an 86.2 QBR for an offense that throws for 210.5 yards per game.

He threw for 172 yards and an interception against Cleveland on Nov. 1, after 212 yards and a touchdown at New Orleans on Oct. 25. He has been sacked 23 times for 187 yards. Cincinnati allows 228.3 passing yards per game, and his six interceptions compare with the Bengals' five.

Pittsburgh runs for 117.9 yards per game, and running back Jaylen Warren has 704 yards and two touchdowns on 119 carries, a 5.9-yard average, in eight games.

He has four 100-yard games, including 143 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Cleveland on Nov. 1, and he has caught 25 passes for 294 yards. His 5.9 yards per carry meets a Bengals defense that allows 126.6 rushing yards per game, so Pittsburgh can lean on the run, and each of his four 100-yard games has given Pittsburgh a steady option.

Joe Burrow has 2,386 passing yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions, completing 74% of his passes for a 114.8 QBR on an offense that throws for 285.5 yards per game.

He completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns at Atlanta on Nov. 8, a week after throwing for 462 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions against Tennessee. He has been sacked 15 times, and Pittsburgh has 26 sacks, fourth-most in the NFL. Pittsburgh allows 221.8 passing yards per game.

Cincinnati's offense is built around the pass, and running back Chase Brown has 397 rushing yards on 103 carries with one touchdown, plus 39 catches for 207 yards on 45 targets.

He had nine carries for 57 yards at Atlanta on Nov. 8, 12 for 55 against Tennessee on Nov. 1 and 11 for 39 at Baltimore on Oct. 25. Cincinnati's ground game averages 85.6 yards per game. His 3.9 yards per carry meets a Steelers defense that allows 83.9 rushing yards per game, third-fewest in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Bengals Odds

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