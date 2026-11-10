How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Three straight wins have followed the Rams' two-point home loss to Arizona in Week 6, so this NFC West game doubles as a rematch. The Rams are tied with Seattle for second in the division, while the Cardinals managed just one field goal in a loss at Seattle in Week 9 and sit two games behind both.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Matthew Stafford has 2,374 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with a 90.6 QBR, but he has also thrown nine interceptions, and Arizona has only three interceptions as a defense.

He completed 26 of 43 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception at Washington on Nov. 8, after throwing for just 157 yards against the Chargers on Nov. 1 and 195 yards and three scores at Las Vegas on Oct. 25. He has been sacked only 13 times in nine games, and Arizona has 19 sacks.

The Cardinals allow 121.9 rushing yards per game, and Rams running back Kyren Williams has 593 yards and six touchdowns on 127 carries, a 4.7-yard average.

He ran 15 times for 45 yards at Washington on Nov. 8 and 16 times for 56 yards and a score against the Chargers on Nov. 1, after 99 yards and a touchdown at Las Vegas on Oct. 25. He has also caught 36 passes for 258 yards, and those 36 receptions give Los Angeles another route against a Cardinals defense that allows 215.4 passing yards per game.

Gardner Minshew II has 354 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception in two games for Arizona, completing 38 of 53 passes, or 71.7%.

He completed 21 of 30 passes for 166 yards at Seattle on Nov. 8, a week after going 17 of 23 for 188 yards and three touchdowns at Dallas on Nov. 1. He has been sacked four times in those two games. He has not thrown an interception, and the Rams have seven, so Arizona will lean on that clean record.

Arizona's passing game averages 215.3 yards per game, and Michael Wilson has 51 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns on 88 targets in nine games.

He had eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets at Dallas on Nov. 1, then six catches for 60 yards at Seattle on Nov. 8. His 10.7 yards per catch is the number to hold against a Rams defense that allows 198.7 passing yards per game and has seven interceptions.

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds

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