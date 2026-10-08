National Football League
how to watch lions vs cardinals
National Football League

How to Watch Lions vs. Cardinals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 11, 2026 8:35 a.m. ET

The Detroit Lions visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The Cardinals are 1-3 after a 36-24 loss to the Giants on Oct. 4. The Lions lost 32-26 at Carolina the same day.

Detroit’s passing game ranks third in the NFL at 287.3 yards per game. The Lions have allowed 127 points through four games, 31.8 per game.

Arizona’s passing game ranks 22nd at 194.3 yards per game. The Cardinals have allowed 117 points through four games, 29.3 per game.

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, with a total of 53.5 and a moneyline of -253 for the Lions and +208 for the Cardinals.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Lions vs. Cardinals

Players To Watch

Detroit's passing game ranks third in the NFL at 287.3 yards per game, and Jared Goff is the reason, with 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception through four games. He threw for 412 yards on 32-of-52 passing in the 32-26 loss at Carolina on Oct. 4.

Arizona has allowed 117 points through four games, 29.3 per game. That leaves a lot of room for Goff to keep the yards coming through the air.

Sam LaPorta has become a bigger piece of a Lions offense built around the pass, with 228 yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches in four games. He was targeted 13 times and caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown at Carolina on Oct. 4.

Arizona's turnover margin is plus-3, tied for fourth in the NFL. Holding onto the short throws keeps Detroit's drives alive and the offense on the field for four quarters.

Arizona is 1-3, and the offense has leaned heavily on Jacoby Brissett for 818 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Three of those interceptions came in the 36-24 loss at the Giants on Oct. 4, when he completed 21 of 35 passes for 166 yards, 4.7 per attempt.

Detroit's turnover margin is plus-3, tied for fourth in the NFL. Clean decisions give the Cardinals a chance to keep pace with a Lions offense that throws this much through four quarters.

Trey McBride is the focal point of an Arizona passing game ranked 22nd at 194.3 yards per game, with 33 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted at least 10 times in every game, including 12 targets for seven catches and 31 yards at the Giants on Oct. 4.

Detroit has allowed 127 points through four games, 31.8 per game. A defense that has allowed that many points should keep the targets coming his way.

Lions vs. Cardinals Odds

Learn more about the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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