How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Both teams enter 2-1. The Bengals are averaging 26.7 points per game and allowing 21.0. The Jaguars are averaging 27.3 points per game and allowing 12.0.

The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites over the Jaguars, with a total of 51.5 and a moneyline of -140 for the Bengals and +119 for the Jaguars.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Jacksonville's 35-6 win over New England in Week 3 leaned on Lawrence's efficiency, and he delivered: 19 of 29 passing for 182 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, with four rushes for 25 yards. He's up to 616 passing yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions through three games, numbers that have the Jaguars sitting 2-1 and atop the AFC South.

Cincinnati's defense has allowed 63 points through three weeks, an average of 21.0 per game. Lawrence spread scoring throws to three different targets against New England, and that balance gives him more than one answer on Sunday.

With Travis Etienne now in New Orleans, Tuten has taken over as Jacksonville's lead back and hasn't slowed down, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries through three games. His Week 3 line against New England, 15 carries for 73 yards and a score plus two catches for 17 yards, kept the offense on schedule in the rout.

Jonathan Allen leads Cincinnati's front with 2.0 sacks through three games. Tuten's carries are the surest way for Jacksonville to keep the game on its terms.

Burrow answered a Week 2 back scare by playing through it, and his Week 3 outing erased any lingering doubt: 28 of 37 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 30-27 loss to Pittsburgh. He's thrown for 743 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception through three games.

Jacksonville's defense has allowed just 36 points through three weeks, an average of 12.0 per game. Burrow's clean outing against Pittsburgh came without setbacks, and Cincinnati will lean on that command against this Jaguars defense.

Nine catches on 12 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 3 kept Chase in rare company: he's up to 18 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns through three games, though Tee Higgins leads Cincinnati with 244 receiving yards. His touchdown came on a three-yard grab in the first quarter of the 30-27 loss.

Josh Hines-Allen leads Jacksonville's pass rush with 1.5 sacks through three games, and Jacksonville has 4 interceptions through three games. Chase had 12 targets in Week 3, and that workload keeps him central to whatever the Bengals try to do through the air.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds

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